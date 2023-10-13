Big mama Grazer claims her crown as bear with the biggest bulge

animals Reading level: green

Big mama brown bear 128 – dubbed “Grazer” – has been crowned the fattest bear of them all in the US this week. Grazer “bearied” her competition in a landslide victory* against her runner-up, 32 Chunk, scoring a heavy load of 108,321 votes to his lean 23,134.

More than 1.3 million voters turned out for the annual Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat Bear Week, a feel-good tournament celebrating the winter bods of the park’s biggest bears.

The once-scrawny brown bear — who dethroned* previous champion 747 in the second round — beefed up for her Alaskan hibernation* in just two months’ time, and is usually one of the plumpest salmon predators* to prowl the Brooks River every year, according to US National Park Service.

Grazer, a single mum, “pre-emptively* confronts and attacks larger bears,” including adult males, to keep her cubs safe, commanding respect and fear from her peers. 151 Walker — who stood no chance against Grazer in the first round and was eliminated* — cowers* when she approaches.

The boss babe was introduced to Brooks River as a cub nearly two decades ago. Since then, she has become “one of the best anglers*” around, hence her fine plump figure, according to Katmai National Park ranger Naomi Boak.

Grazer beat out her fan-favourite opponent Chunk as the chunkiest champion, despite his “substantial fat reserves.”

Unlike the voluptuous* victor, in past years Chunk couldn’t measure up to his fellow brown bears at the river, and was previously “often unwilling or unable to successfully challenge” the larger males or even fish.

This summer, however, Chunk the mammoth* salmon hunter used his size to his advantage, intimidating even the most rotund* bears, such as 747, into giving up their prized fishing stations, quickly rising to riverside stardom as one of the “largest and most dominant males.”

Unfortunately, his “ample hindquarters” could not secure him first place among the fierce competition in Fat Bear Week.

It’s unclear exactly how much Chunk or Grazer weigh, although the Alaskan park is home to some of the largest bears in the world, with adult males ballooning between around 454 to 635kg and females tipping the scales at 320 or 363kg.

“We have some of the largest bears on the planet,” Ranger Boak previously told America’s National Public Radio (NPR).

“They need every ounce of fat they can get” before hibernation,” she said.

This story has been edited and was originally published by the NY Post – it is republished here with permission

POLL

GLOSSARY

landslide victory: winning by a big margin of points or votes

winning by a big margin of points or votes dethroned: beaten someone who was the best at something to become the best yourself

beaten someone who was the best at something to become the best yourself hibernation: the state of being asleep for the winter

the state of being asleep for the winter predators: animals that hunt, kill and eat other animals in order to survive

animals that hunt, kill and eat other animals in order to survive pre-emptively: something done before others can act, getting in first, anticipating

something done before others can act, getting in first, anticipating eliminated: knocked out of the running in a contest

knocked out of the running in a contest cowers: cringes, shrinks, pulls away from something or someone due to fear

cringes, shrinks, pulls away from something or someone due to fear angler: another word for a fisherman

another word for a fisherman voluptuous: shapely, curvy, suggests a large, soft figure

