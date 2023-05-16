Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates his 31st birthday

animals Reading level: green

The world’s oldest living dog has just celebrated his 31st birthday.

Guinness World Records said Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog, was born on May 11 in 1992, making him the oldest dog in history.

Bobi celebrated at a party on Saturday at his home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where he has lived his entire life.

More than 100 people attended the “very traditional” Portuguese party, his owner Leonel Costa said.

Local meats and fish were served to 100 guests, with extra for Bobi, who only eats human food. A dance troupe* performed with Bobi participating in one of their routines.

Mr Costa has owned several old-age dogs in the past, including Bobi’s mother, Gira, who lived to 18, but said he never imagined any of his dogs would reach their 30s.

“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind,” Mr Costa said.

He believes the “calm, peaceful environment” in which Bobi lives has helped his longevity*.

Throughout his life, Bobi has freely roamed* the forests surrounding the Costa house. He has never been chained or leashed.

The “very sociable” dog was never lonely because he grew up surrounded by many other animals, Mr Costa said.

Now in his older years, Bobi finds it difficult to walk, so he prefers to hang out at home in the yard. His eyesight has gotten worse, meaning he often bumps into things when he walks. Just like old-age humans, Bobi sleeps a lot. He immediately lies down in bed after eating, although on cold days he chooses to nap by the fire, his owner said.

Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, which registered Bobi in 1992, and a government-approved pet database.

Mr Costa, now 38, was only 8 years old when Bobi was born.

“Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world,” Mr Costa said. “Bobi represents those generations.”

GLOSSARY

troupe: a group of dancers

a group of dancers longevity: a long life

a long life roamed: move from place to place without a plan

QUICK QUIZ

1. What sort of dog breed is Bobi?

2. What sort of food does Bobi eat?

3. Give three reasons why his owner thinks he has lived so long.

4. What health problems is Bob experiencing in his old age?

5. Is the birth date official? How do you know?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. News: condensed

Identify the most important pieces of information in this article and write a condensed version of it using 50 words or less.

Draw a picture or diagram to support your condensed news story.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

2. Extension

Compare your condensed news story with a classmate. Did you both include the same information or are your stories quite different? Discuss your choices and then work together to create a final condensed version of the story that you both agree tells the important parts that a reader would need or want to know.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English



VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Opener up-level it

Make a list of all the openers in the article. Pick three that repeat and see if you can replace them with another word, or shuffle the order of the sentence to bring a new opener to the front.

Don’t forget to re-read the sentence to make sure it still makes sense, and that it actually sounds better.