Chinese zoo is forced to deny suspicions that standing bear is a human in costume

A zoo in China has denied some of its sun bears are humans dressed in costumes after a video of one standing on its back legs was posted online and went viral*.

Hangzhou Zoo addressed the wild allegations* in a statement pretending to be from Angela, the Malaysian sun bear seen standing up and staring at bemused* visitors.

“Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well,” the statement said, according to the New York Post newspaper.

Video of the bear drew attention as spectators noticed its slender* legs and folds of fur that make the creature appear as if it were a person standing in a bear suit.

When local media started reporting on the claims it forced zookeepers to note that the sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and have a different appearance — but are just as real.

Chinese zoo accused of having ‘humans dressed in bear suits’

A second video showing Angela waving also had people doubting if the bear was real.

But Ashleigh Marshall, an expert from Chester Zoo in the UK, told BBC TV that the animal “is definitely a real bear,” although she agreed with dubious zoo visitors that sun bears do often “look a lot like people in their costumes”.

Zoo officials also pointed out that a human inside a furry costume would never survive summer temperatures soaring to almost 40C.

“If a person did wear a bear costume, they would be lying down within minutes due to the heat,” a zoo spokesman said.

Sun bears are the smallest bears in the world. They are only about the size of a large dog.

At their largest, they are about 1.37m tall while standing on their hind legs (about the size of a nine-year old child), compared to grizzly bears, which can be up to 2.74m tall, which is about 1m taller than the average man.

Other Chinese zoos have also been accused of misleading guests about their animals — with allegations including dyeing dogs to look like wolves or African cats, and painting donkeys to look like zebras.

