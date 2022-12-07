First elasmosaur fossil head and body found in Australia

animals Reading level: green

A fossil hunting trio has discovered a rare specimen* of a 100-million-year-old long-necked marine reptile in Queensland.

The female fossil hunters, who call themselves the Rock Chicks, found the first head and body of an elasmosaur* ever to be uncovered in Australia.

The Rock Chicks – western Queensland station owner Cassandra and friends Sally and Cynthia – then called in palaeontologists* from the Queensland Museum Network to collect the fossil.

Senior scientist and curator* of palaeontology* Dr Espen Knutsen, who led the field trip, said finding the first known head and body of an Australian elasmosaur, which is a plesiosaur* that coexisted with dinosaurs, could unlock new information about the species.

“We were extremely excited when we saw this fossil – it is like the Rosetta stone* of marine palaeontology as it may hold the key to unravelling the diversity* and evolution* of long-necked plesiosaurs in Cretaceous Australia,” Dr Knutsen said.

“We have never found a body and a head together and this could hold the key to future research in this field.

“Because these plesiosaurs were two-thirds neck, often the head would be separated from the body after death, which makes it very hard to find a fossil preserving both together, so we are using CT scanning to give us an insight into these magnificent animals.”

During the early Cretaceous period, 145.5 million to 65.5 million years ago, much of Queensland was covered in a vast, shallow sea, known as the Eromanga Sea.

Fossil remains of the sea’s inhabitants, including marine reptiles like plesiosaurs, are commonly found across the state.

Queensland Museum Network already holds one of Australia’s most complete plesiosaur specimens, nicknamed Dave the Plesiosaur, which was discovered in 1999. But despite 80 per cent of Dave’s bones being found, the specimen’s head, fins and tail tips are missing.

This new fossil find, which is now at the Museum of Tropical Queensland in Townsville, happened during one of the Rock Chicks’ annual fossil hunts.

Over the years, the Rock Chicks have walked hundreds of kilometres and uncovered an array of fossils including plesiosaurs, a kronosaurus, ichthyosaur and several fish and turtles.

PLESIOSAUR FACTS

Plesiosaurs, like turtles, are a type of marine reptile. They were not dinosaurs but lived at the same time.

There are well over a hundred known species of plesiosaurs from across the world. Some had long necks and small heads, some had short necks with giant heads, and everything in between.

Like whales, plesiosaurs evolved from land-living ancestors and therefore did not have gills and had to surface occasionally for air. It is not known how long they were able to stay underwater.

Elasmosaur plesiosaurs were distinguished* by their long, narrow necks, wide flippers, small heads and streamlined torsos*.

Most elasmosaurs had slender teeth for catching fish, but not for chewing or crushing. Some plesiosaur fossils have stones preserved in the stomach area, showing they swallowed stones (called gastroliths) to either grind up food in their stomachs or as ballast* to aid in diving.

Only one species of elasmosaur is currently recognised in Australia, Eromangasaurus australis. However, only a head without a body exists of this of this animal.

Dave the Plesiosaur, part of the Queensland Museum Network’s Collection, was discovered near Cape York Peninsula in 1999. It was at the time of its discovery one of the most complete plesiosaur skeletons found in Australia, with 80 per cent recovered – except its head, fins and tail tip.

GLOSSARY

specimen: a sample used for scientific study or display

a sample used for scientific study or display elasmosaur: a long-necked extinct marine reptile; a type of plesiosaur

a long-necked extinct marine reptile; a type of plesiosaur palaeontologists: scientists who study fossils to learn about the history of life on Earth

scientists who study fossils to learn about the history of life on Earth curator: person who oversees or manages a museum, art collection or exhibition

person who oversees or manages a museum, art collection or exhibition palaeontology: the study of fossils

the study of fossils plesiosaur: a group of marine reptiles

a group of marine reptiles Rosetta stone: a piece of ancient stone containing a carved message that helped modern people learn how to read ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs after it was found in 1799

a piece of ancient stone containing a carved message that helped modern people learn how to read ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs after it was found in 1799 diversity: having many different types

having many different types evolution: the gradual development of living things

the gradual development of living things distinguished: recognised as different

recognised as different torsos: bodies, apart from head, neck and limbs

bodies, apart from head, neck and limbs ballast: heavy material that provides stability

