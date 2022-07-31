animals Reading level: green

We kid you not, goats have been called in to assist a little lizard living in a city park.

The first of the goat helpers has been delivered to Melbourne’s Royal Park to chomp on weeds that are threatening the habitat* of White’s skink.

The skinks have lived in part of the park for more than 20 years, and are one of the only surviving populations in central Melbourne.

They prefer rocky habitats and shaded vegetation, and open areas to soak in sunlight. They create burrows to avoid predators*, hibernate* and reproduce. But weeds have harmed their Royal Park habitat, with exotic grasses smothering* their basking* sites.

The goats will be gradually introduced to seven fenced-off plots in the park in coming weeks.

The City of Melbourne is conducting the trial with Melbourne University as part of a plan to improve ecosystem* health and biodiversity*.

Acting Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece said the council was keen to see if the goats can “work their grazing magic” and improve the lizard’s habitat.

“We’re not kidding about our important ecological* systems – the scale of this project is enough to make a White’s skink blush,” he said.

Environmental portfolio lead councillor Rohan Leppert said it was important to ensure Melbourne’s inner-city ecosystems were healthy and diverse.

“We hope this experiment can steer us away from the use of chemical herbicides* and manual* weeding in this challenging site,” he said.

Melbourne University urban ecology research fellow Dr Julian Brown said it was valuable working with the city council to develop new evidence-based urban landscape management techniques.

“By comparing grazed and ungrazed plots we can determine whether goats can safely remove the weeds and help restore the habitat of White’s skink,” Dr Brown said.

Under the trial, eight extra plots will be used as control sites and left unmanaged.

Native grasses will be planted, and the lizard population and quality of habitat will be measured again in autumn next year.

GLOSSARY

habitat: natural environment in which an animal or plant usually lives and grows

natural environment in which an animal or plant usually lives and grows predators: animals that kill and eat other animals in order to survive

animals that kill and eat other animals in order to survive hibernate: to spend winter sleeping or in a dormant state

to spend winter sleeping or in a dormant state smothering: stopping something from growing freely, suffocating, stifling

stopping something from growing freely, suffocating, stifling basking: enjoying the warmth of the sun

enjoying the warmth of the sun ecosystem: bubble of plants, animals, other organisms, landscape and weather taken together

bubble of plants, animals, other organisms, landscape and weather taken together biodiversity: variety of life found in a particular place or the total variety of life on Earth

variety of life found in a particular place or the total variety of life on Earth ecological: concerning the relationship between living things and their environment

concerning the relationship between living things and their environment herbicides: weedkillers, often chemical, for killing unwanted plants

weedkillers, often chemical, for killing unwanted plants manual: done by hand, physical labour

QUICK QUIZ

What type of lizard lives in Melbourne’s Royal Park? What has been smothering their basking sites? How long have the lizards been living in the inner-city park? Why do they create burrows? Councillors hope the goat experiment will steer them away from using what?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. White’s skink habitat

Draw a picture (or make a model if you have the time and materials) of an ideal habitat for a White’s skink. Label the features to show what you have included.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Visual Arts

2. Extension

Explain the significance of the opening phrase of this news story, “We kid you not …”

Then, choose three other animals and write a clever phrase that you could use to open a news story about each of them.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Goat lawnmowers

The local farmers have a new idea business idea to pitch … hiring their goats out as lawnmowers for local property owners and businesses!

What do you think? Make a list of pros and cons to having a goat as a lawnmower.

Create a poster or flyer advertising the new service to hand out to local businesses and land owners.