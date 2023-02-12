Guinea pigs feel right at home as TikTok stars

animals Reading level: green

What started as a way to help a Tasmanian grandfather cut his lawns has blown up into a TikTok sensation.

Steven Ransley has built a tiny village for his 37 pet guinea pigs, complete with houses, picnic tables and chairs, a water tank, well and wood chopping station.

“We needed something to keep the grass down in here because it takes me eight hours to whipper snip all this,” Mr Ransley said.

“I thought, ‘oh well, some guinea pigs’. After that, every birthday, every Christmas, every Father’s Day, what did I get? Guinea pigs!”

Recently retired Mr Ransley carted in about 500 wheelbarrows of both rock and dirt over four months and spent another five months making everything in his special guinea pig village, which he calls GuineaVale.

GuineaVale is a large fenced enclosure in a fruit orchard where the animals freely roam*.

Mr Ransley started making TikTok videos of his guinea pigs about a year ago, after being encouraged by his grandkids.

“The views are starting to get in the tens and hundreds of thousands or millions … it’s just got bigger and bigger,” he said.

Mr Ransley, who lives in Collinsvale, 19km northwest of Hobart, spends plenty of time answering questions people leave on his videos.

“They just love the idea that they’ve got all this space to roam around in and that even though they’re not wild, they are kind of wild,” he said.

“A lot of people are impressed with the village, and they ask me if I’m going to keep making more, which I am.”

In his free time, Mr Ransley loves to sit and watch his guinea pigs.

“Everyone that comes down here just sits, it’s very calming,” he said. “A lot of people will say they’re serotonin* because they are that peaceful, it’s a good feeling.”

Mr Ransley said he hoped GuineaVale would be something his grandchildren, Otto, Matilda, Rory and Maddison, would one day remember him by.

GLOSSARY

roam: move about of travel

move about of travel serotonin: a chemical in the body that boosts mood and wellbeing

