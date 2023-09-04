Koala’s nightly binges costs northern rivers nursery $6000

animals Reading level: green

The game is up for a cunning* “leaf thief” who has munched his way through $6000 worth of tree seedlings at a northern rivers nursery*.

The culprit* behind the daring* night-time raids* at Eastern Forest Nursery in South Gundurimba was finally caught green-handed this week – and it was an unlikely suspect.

For the past two months, Eastern Forest Nursery owner Humphrey Herington had noticed the fledgling shrubs* – being grown for koala habitat restoration projects* – stripped of their new leaves overnight.

He’d thought a possum was behind the theft, however one morning – after a particularly big binge session – the offender* was unable to make a quick getaway.

In the midst of a food coma* sat a large male koala – who Mr Herington has since named Claude due to his big claws.

“One morning we arrived and he must’ve had a big feed that night because he was too full to climb back up his tree,” Mr Herington said.

“That’s when we realised it was a koala not a possum.”

For more than 20 years the nursery has been growing koala food trees and now supplies seedlings for koala habitat restoration projects by Bangalow Koalas and the World Wide Fund for Nature, Australia.

Primary food trees including tallowwood, forest red gum and swamp mahogany and secondary food trees including grey gum, red mahogany and grey box are all grown on site.

And Claude has eaten his way through “thousands” of these seedlings.

After trying and failing to move a bemused* Claude from the property, Mr Herington is now taking more drastic measures* to protect the trees until they are mature enough to be planted elsewhere.

“I put a towel around him and moved him a few hundred metres down the road to a big tree at my neighbour’s place,” he said.

“He was pretty stroppy when I picked him up.

“Two days later Claude was back and he’s been hanging around getting into the seedlings every night.

“I’m in the process now of building a fence around the nursery to keep him out.”

Despite growing food for koalas for the past few decades Mr Herington had not had a koala move into the property before.

“To me this is not normal koala activity,” he said.

“However they don’t have too many choices of where they can go to get new food left.

“There must be a shortage of food around here. There are quite a lot of trees only two metres tall with koalas in them and feeding on them.”

Head of koala recovery at WWF Australia Tanya Pritchard said South Gundurimba and the surrounding area was notoriously bad for habitat loss*.

“There is definitely an urgent need for more trees so koalas don’t have to go looking for suitable habitat,” she said.

“This behaviour shows that we need to scale up our work which we are doing through koala friendly carbon*.

“We are planting thousands of trees and hopefully the koalas can wait for them to grow a bit before consuming them.”

In 2022 WWF funded the local community group* Bangalow Koalas to plant more than 10,000 trees at a farm down the road from Eastern Forest Nursery to help combat the impacts of habitat loss on the local koala population.

The nearby Bruxner Highway is also a “koala kill hotspot*” according to Bangalow Koalas President Linda Sparrow.

Meantime Mr Pritchard will focus on growing a new supply of seedlings for future projects as the young trees Claude indulged in will become bushy plants rather than tall trees.

GLOSSARY

cunning: clever and sly

clever and sly nursery: a place where plants are grown

a place where plants are grown culprit: person or animal responsible for doing something wrong

person or animal responsible for doing something wrong daring: bold or adventurous

bold or adventurous night-time raids: going to a place and taking things during the night

going to a place and taking things during the night fledgling shrubs: young plants that are just starting to grow

young plants that are just starting to grow koala habitat restoration projects: efforts to create a home for koalas

efforts to create a home for koalas offender: someone who did something wrong

someone who did something wrong food coma: feeling very full and tired after eating a lot

feeling very full and tired after eating a lot bemused: confused or puzzled

confused or puzzled drastic measures: serious and extreme actions

serious and extreme actions habitat loss: when the place where animals live is destroyed

when the place where animals live is destroyed koala friendly carbon: efforts to help koalas and reduce carbon emissions

efforts to help koalas and reduce carbon emissions local community group: a group of people who live in the same area and work together

a group of people who live in the same area and work together koala kill hotspot: a place where koalas are often hurt or killed

QUICK QUIZ

Who is the main character of the story, known for munching on tree seedlings? What was the name of the nursery where this character caused trouble? Why did Mr Herington initially think a possum was behind the leaf theft? What is the nursery’s main goal in growing trees? Why is Mr Herington building a fence around the nursery?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Wanted sign

Write a “Wanted” sign looking for the leaf thief culprit eating all the seedlings from the Northern Rivers nursery. Include a description of the possible culprit, what damage they are causing and a reward for finding the leaf thief!

Make your wanted sign look like an old fashioned sign that they used to post up looking for criminals.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

The article states that Claude the Koala was in the midst of a food coma. Have you experienced this? Write an entertaining paragraph of a time when you experienced a food coma and could barely move.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.