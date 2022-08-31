Lucas the penguin’s boots are made for walking at San Diego Zoo

animals Reading level: green

A penguin has been fitted with special orthopaedic shoes at a US zoo to help it deal with a degenerative* foot condition

The four-year-old African penguin named Lucas has lesions* on his feet due to a chronic* condition known as bumblefoot.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis* and death by infection.

So San Diego Zoo’s wildlife care specialists turned to an organisation called Thera-Paw, which creates products to help animals with special needs.

Thera-Paw created custom* boots made of neoprene* and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks.

It is hoped the boots will protect the lesions already on Lucas’ feet, while minimising the risk of more sores developing.

“I’ve known Lucas for a long time, so having the ability to provide him with a chance to live a normal life brings a smile to my face,” said San Diego Zoo senior veterinarian Dr Beth Bicknese.

“The boots are cushioned and Velcroed in place, so they will help Lucas to fully participate in the colony and showcase behaviours that are more typical for a penguin, such as climbing the rocks, swimming, nesting and finding a suitable mate.”

Lucas the penguin gets a pair of boots

The penguin’s problems began more than three years ago when he developed a spinal infection that left him with weak muscles in his legs and unable to properly stand upright on his toes. He was forced to rest on areas of his ankles that would not normally touch the ground.

His keepers provided him with pain medication, physical therapy and acupuncture* treatments to try to improve his spine, but were unable to heal his condition.

As sores began to form on his feet and legs, the team reached out to Thera-Paw and asked it to create the custom padded boots.

The zoo’s wildlife care specialists saw an immediate improvement in Lucas’s gait* and ability to navigate his rocky habitat after he was fitted with his special boots. His posture* also became more natural, giving him better balance while standing.

“We were pleasantly surprised at the immediate change in Lucas after we fitted him with his new boots,” said senior wildlife care specialist Debbie Denton.

“Seeing him move about now gives us hope that he may be okay going forward, and able to live a full life.”

African penguins have suffered massive population declines and are listed as endangered* by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their numbers have declined from an estimated 1 million breeding pairs to just 18,000 breeding pairs today, with a 23 per cent decrease in the past two years alone.

Penguin eggs and manure used to be commercially harvested*, having a devastating impact on the population.

While egg and manure harvesting has been banned since the end of the 20th century, other threats continue to affect the African penguin population. These threats include lack of food due to overfishing, climate change, oil and marine pollution, habitat degradation* and the emergence of the avian* influenza A virus.

GLOSSARY

degenerative: getting worse over time

getting worse over time lesions: areas of tissue or organ damage caused by injury or disease

areas of tissue or organ damage caused by injury or disease chronic: continuing for a long time

continuing for a long time sepsis: a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues

a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues custom: made or done to order

made or done to order neoprene: a synthetic or human-made rubber

a synthetic or human-made rubber acupuncture: a treatment that involves putting thin needles in the skin at special points on the body

a treatment that involves putting thin needles in the skin at special points on the body gait: manner or style of walking

manner or style of walking posture: the position the body is held in while standing or sitting

the position the body is held in while standing or sitting endangered: at risk of becoming extinct

at risk of becoming extinct commercially harvested: collection of something so that it can be sold

collection of something so that it can be sold degradation: the process by which something is made worse

the process by which something is made worse avian: to do with birds

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the foot condition Lucas has? Which zoo does Lucas live at? How did Lucas’ problems begin? What is the estimated population of African penguin breeding pairs today? What used to be commercially harvested from penguins?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Interview Lucas

Imagine that you are a penguin reporter. You are interviewing Lucas about his health problems, his great new shoes and how they are making life better for him. Write at least four questions that you could ask Lucas. Then write the answers that you think Lucas would give.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

2. Extension

Imagine that you are one of the specialists who works for Thera-Paw. A zoo has asked you to design a special boot for a kangaroo that has a problem with sore feet. This kangaroo is having problems moving and jumping. Design a special boot that will help your kangaroo hop again!

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Design and Technology

VCOP ACTIVITY

If the shoe fits

Lucas is becoming the star of the show with his new boots. Write a story about Lucas and the day he got his new boots.

You can use some facts from the article, but you can put a spin on it to aim the story at a younger audience and really capture their attention.

Remember to use your VCOP skills and read your work to a friend to check it makes sense.

Put your drawing skills to the test and see if you can illustrate your story as well.