Jonathan the tortoise has celebrated his 190th birthday as he extends his run as the oldest living land animal in the world.

Jonathan first arrived in his current home on the island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic in 1882 as a gift to the governor* of the island, which is a British territory*.

He was thought to be aged at least 50 at the time because his species, the Seychelles* Giant tortoise, reaches full maturity by this age and 120cm-long Jonathan has not grown any bigger since his arrival on the island. But some naturalists* believe he could be even older.

His age means Jonathan was just a youngster when Queen Victoria – Britain’s second-longest reigning monarch – took the throne, and he outlived both World Wars. He is older than the first photograph and has lived through the governments of all 31 Australian Prime Ministers.

Despite his long life, Jonathan only gained international attention in 2008 when newspaper The Independent reported on his then-remarkable age of 176. At that stage he had already outlived the 150 years life expectancy of Seychelles Giant tortoises.

While Jonathan’s exact date of birth remains unknown, the island’s governor, Nigel Phillips, granted him an official birthday only last month – December 4, 1832.

Locals organised a number of events to commemorate Jonathan’s birthday over a three-day celebration.

Jonathan, who is now blind with cataracts* and lacks a sense of smell, is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the oldest known living land animal and the oldest ever recorded chelonian – an order of reptile including tortoises, turtles and terrapins.

He has lived most of his life at the governor’s plantation* house, according to the island’s website, which adds that the tortoise could also be considered a national symbol for the island. Jonathan’s image even adorns the back side of a Saint Helena five pence coin.

Scientists have even studied Jonathan to determine what health benefits they might gather from his diet and his cells. Because his cells do not mutate* the same way the cells of humans do, scientists hope he could reveal some secret to fighting cancer in humans.

Jonathan shares his home with three other tortoises: Emma, a 54-year-old female; David, a 54-year-old male; and Frederika, a 31-year-old tortoise originally called Frederik that is now thought to be female. The first two arrived in 1969, and Frederika arrived in 1991.

Jonathan last year surpassed* the previous record-holder for oldest living land animal, a Madagascar tortoise named Tu’i Malila, who was given to the Tonga royal family in 1777 and died in 1965 at the age of 188 years old, according to Smithsonian magazine.

This article was originally published by Fox News and reproduced with permission

GLOSSARY

governor: person in charge of an organisation or of a particular political unit

person in charge of an organisation or of a particular political unit British territory: governed by the UK but lying outside the British Isles

governed by the UK but lying outside the British Isles Seychelles: republic of over 100 islands in the Indian Ocean

republic of over 100 islands in the Indian Ocean naturalists: person who is expert or interested in botany or zoology

person who is expert or interested in botany or zoology cataracts: clouding of the lens of the eye

clouding of the lens of the eye plantation: large farm or estate in a tropical or semitropical zone

large farm or estate in a tropical or semitropical zone mutate: undergo change, develop new physical characteristics because of changes in genes

undergo change, develop new physical characteristics because of changes in genes surpassed: to do or be better or more than something else

