animals Reading level: N/A

Shark species have been growing to an enormous size after taking advantage of protective no-fishing zones to gorge* on more prey, researchers say.

Tiger sharks about a third longer than usual have been seen in the South Pacific, while great white sharks are reaching 6m, according to a new documentary*. Their size has been linked to greater legal protection of their declining* food sources, along with sanctuaries* to stop the sharks from being overfished.

The World Wide Fund for Nat­ure said 100 million sharks could be killed annually, often targeted for their fins.

Tiger sharks – nicknamed the “dustbins of the sea” because of their voracious* appetite and willingness to eat almost anything, including human rubbish – are normally about 3.5m long. But marine biologist* and professional shark diver Kori Burkhardt, saw a tiger shark almost 5m long in French Polynesia, where one of the world’s biggest shark sanctuaries was created about a decade ago.

“I’ve been diving with tiger sharks in multiple countries and she’s by far the biggest I’ve ever seen,” Ms Burkhardt said. “It’s not just her length but her width as well. She can be 5m long but she’s 3m wide, including her fins. That’s insane.”

Among the “mega-sharks” encountered* during filming of the National Geographic documentary Great White v Tiger Shark were also “two of the largest white sharks ever recorded in Hawaii”.

While female great whites are usually about 4-5m long, researchers saw 6m females in US waters.

Hawaii in January became the first US state to ban shark fishing and intentionally capturing, entangling* or killing sharks in state waters is banned.

Experts also attributed* the heftier* dimensions to the species hunting larger prey in packs, rather than in competition with each other and alone.

Shark Lab director at California State University Long Beach, marine biologist Professor Chris Lowe said it was unusual to see three great whites eating a whale carcass* together.

“That means those sharks must have been close enough in the vicinity* to detect the odour of that whale, and also it might mean these sharks are travelling together,” he said.

This story was originally published in The Times and is republished here with permission.

GLOSSARY

gorge: to feast on food, eat a large amount greedily and often to excess

to feast on food, eat a large amount greedily and often to excess documentary: film, TV or radio program that gives facts and information about a subject

film, TV or radio program that gives facts and information about a subject declining: to go down in amount or quality, to lessen or weaken

to go down in amount or quality, to lessen or weaken sanctuaries: nature reserves for animals at risk of harm, safe places, havens from danger

nature reserves for animals at risk of harm, safe places, havens from danger voracious: having a huge or insatiable appetite

having a huge or insatiable appetite marine biologist: scientist who specialises in the study of marine life

scientist who specialises in the study of marine life encountered: came across, ran into, experienced or saw

came across, ran into, experienced or saw attributed: to say or think that something is the result of a particular thing

to say or think that something is the result of a particular thing heftier: larger than before, bigger, bulkier

larger than before, bigger, bulkier carcass: dead body or remains of an animal

dead body or remains of an animal vicinity: surrounding area, nearby, within proximity

QUICK QUIZ

What has the growth in size of tiger and great white shark species been linked to? How many sharks could be killed annually according to the World Wide Fund for Nature? How long was the tiger shark seen by marine biologist Kori Burkhardt in French Polynesia? How long are the great white sharks researchers saw in US waters? In January, Hawaii became the first US state to do what?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Mega sharks

The fact that sharks are growing in the zones where fishing has been banned and sharks are more legally protected is a good environmental outcome. However, could there be other ramifications to this that might be disadvantageous? Work with a partner to discuss what may happen in the future to these sharks?

Divide your page into two columns headed ADVANTAGES and DISADVANTAGES and write as many of each as you can.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Why do you think sharks are getting bigger and heavier because they may be hunting in packs rather than alone? How does working together help their cause?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Stretch your sentence

Find a “who” in the cartoon – a person or an animal. Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.