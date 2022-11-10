Scientist Kit Prendergast names new native bee after pet dog Zephyr

animals Reading level: green

A scientist has named a new species of native bee she discovered in a city park after her beloved pet dog.

Dr Kit Prendergast discovered the bee species in Perth’s Kings Park and decided to name it after her dog, Zephyr, after noticing the bee had an unusual doglike snout.

Bees don’t have noses, they smell with their antennae*, so Dr Prendergast said she was “instantly intrigued* by the bee’s very unusual face”.

“When I went to identify it, I found it matched no described species, and I was sure that if it was a known species it would be quite easy to identify given how unusual it was in appearance,” she said.

Dr Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said she had always dreamt of discovering and describing a new species of native bee.

When someone discovers and officially and scientifically describes a new species, they also get the right to name it.

“You can name it after something descriptive, a location, or even a famous person or someone who is significant in your life – which is exactly what I did,” Dr Prendergast told the ABC.

The official name of the new bee species is Leioproctus Zephyr. The word Leioproctus identifies the new species as being part of a very large and varied group of native bees and Zephyr, of course, is the name of Dr Prendergast’s dog.

Dr Prendergast said she named the new bee after Zephyr because its face looked similar to a dog’s snout, but also because of the emotional support she got from her pet during her PhD* studies.

“She has been so important to my mental health and wellbeing during the challenging period of doing a PhD and beyond,” Dr Prendergast said.

She said the bees’ snouts probably helped them reach the nectar and pollen in the two species of plants they foraged* on in the urban bushland where they were discovered. These plants had unusual petals that had to be pushed out of the way for the bees to reach the nectar and pollen.

Dr Prendergast said the discovery of the new species highlighted the importance of conserving* urban* habitats* and planting native flowers.

She said her research, published in the Journal of Hymenoptera* Research, had found the Leioproctus Zephyr in only five urban bushland locations in southwest Western Australia.

But her discovery meant they could now be protected.

GLOSSARY

antennae: a pair of long organs on the head of insects that are used for senses like, touch, smell and taste

a pair of long organs on the head of insects that are used for senses like, touch, smell and taste intrigued: someone interested or curious

someone interested or curious PhD: stands for Doctor of Philosophy and is the highest level of study, requiring someone to produce significant new research

stands for Doctor of Philosophy and is the highest level of study, requiring someone to produce significant new research foraged: found food by searching

found food by searching conserving: protecting, saving

protecting, saving urban: in a town or city

in a town or city habitats: natural environments in which animals and/or plants live and grow

natural environments in which animals and/or plants live and grow Hymenoptera: a large order of insects that includes bees, wasps and ants. They have four transparent wings and females typically have a sting

