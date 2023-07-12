Scientists use AI to save red kangaroos from foxes

animals Reading level: green

Scientists are using artificial intelligence (AI) to figure out which Australian animals could become extinct at the hands of introduced predators.

AI has found native animals such as the red kangaroo are at risk of becoming critically endangered or even extinct if introduced species such as foxes grow in population.

While an adult red kangaroo is much larger than a fox, baby kangaroos, or joeys, are easier to catch because of their smaller size.

If lots of joeys get eaten by foxes, the whole red kangaroo population could get smaller in size and reach the brink of extinction.

Researchers at Flinders University’s Global Ecology Laboratory found machine learning can predict who eats who.

One of these researchers, Dr John Llewelyn, said the planet is facing “an environmental crisis” because “climate change, invasive species, habitat loss, and other human-related activities” are sending many species into extinction.

He said foxes and other introduced predators like cats could also cause the extinction of native animals that had not needed to protect themselves from these animals in the past, before they were introduced to Australia.

Understanding which animals are eating native species could help scientists protect these animals before it’s too late.

HOW DOES THE AI STUDY WORK?

The AI used the traits or characteristics of different species to predict who was eating who. They studied both birds and mammals. Dr Llewelyn said the study gave them information on which animal species were at risk of extinction.

WHY WERE FOXES INTRODUCED TO AUSTRALIA?

Red foxes were introduced to Australia by European settlers in the mid 1800s. They were released into the wild for the purpose of hunting, which was a popular activity at the time.

They soon reproduced and their population grew. They became known as a pest across most of Australia because there were so many of them and they were hunting and killing native Australian animals.

WHY RED KANGAROOS ARE AT RISK OF EXTINCTION

According to animal experts, the red fox hunts young kangaroos (joeys) because they are easier to kill than fully-grown adults. Even though kangaroos are good at protecting themselves from predators, they quickly get tired during a chase, while foxes can run at a top speed for longer, in order to catch their prey.

GLOSSARY

artificial intelligence: the ability for a computer to think and learn

the ability for a computer to think and learn predator: an animal that hunts and eats another animal for food

an animal that hunts and eats another animal for food prey: an animal that is hunted and eaten by a predator

an animal that is hunted and eaten by a predator introduced species: animals or plants that aren’t native to Australia and were brought to Australia by humans

animals or plants that aren’t native to Australia and were brought to Australia by humans population: a group of animals or people

a group of animals or people reproduce: when animals grow their population by making babies

when animals grow their population by making babies invasive species: a non-native animal or plant that affects the way native species live with one another

a non-native animal or plant that affects the way native species live with one another environmental crisis: a difficult or dangerous time for the environment

a difficult or dangerous time for the environment habitat: where an animal lives in nature

where an animal lives in nature extinction: when an entire species of animal or plant dies and there are no more left on earth

