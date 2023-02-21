animals Reading level: green

They might not have ears, but snakes can hear, researchers have found.

A University of Queensland-led study found that as well as ground vibrations, snakes can hear and react to airborne sound.

Three different sounds were played to captive-bred snakes one at a time in a soundproof room.

“Because snakes don’t have external ears, people typically think they’re deaf and can only feel vibrations through the ground and into their bodies,” said Dr Christina Zdenek, from the university’s School of Biological Sciences.

“But our research – the first of its kind using non-anaesthetised*, freely moving snakes – found they do react to soundwaves travelling through the air and possibly human voices.”

The study, involving 19 snakes from five genetic families, found the reactions strongly depended on the type of snake.

“Only the woma python tended to move toward sound, while taipans, brown snakes and especially death adders were all more likely to move away from it,” Dr Zdenek said.

“The types of behavioural reactions also differed, with taipans in particular more likely to exhibit defensive and cautious responses to sound.”

Dr Zdenek said the different reactions were likely because of evolutionary* pressures over millions of years, designed to aid survival and reproduction.

“For example, woma pythons are large nocturnal* snakes with fewer predators* than smaller species and probably don’t need to be as cautious, so they tended to approach sound,” Dr Zdenek said.

“But taipans may have to worry about raptor* predators and they also actively pursue their prey, so their senses seem to be much more sensitive.”

Dr Zdenek said the findings, published in the journal Plos One, challenged the assumption* that snakes can’t hear sound, such as humans talking or yelling, and could reshape the view on how they react to sound.

“We know very little about how most snake species navigate situations and landscapes around the world,” Dr Zdenek said.

“But our study shows that sound may be an important part of their sensory* repertoire*.

“Snakes are very vulnerable, timid creatures that hide most of the time, and we still have so much to learn about them.”

GLOSSARY

non-anaesthetised: not given an anaesthetic to make them go to sleep and unable to feel

not given an anaesthetic to make them go to sleep and unable to feel evolutionary: to do with the process of gradual change or development

to do with the process of gradual change or development nocturnal: active at night

active at night predators: animals that naturally hunt and eat other animals

animals that naturally hunt and eat other animals raptor: bird of prey, such as a hawk or eagle

bird of prey, such as a hawk or eagle assumption: to think something is true without any proof

to think something is true without any proof sensory: to do with the senses of touch, smell, taste, hearing and sight

to do with the senses of touch, smell, taste, hearing and sight repertoire: the range of skills or abilities that can be used

EXTRA READING

Deadliest snakes could save lives

Dino demise was good news for snakes

Aussie python celebrates World Snake Day

QUICK QUIZ

Which university led this study? How many different sounds were played to the snakes? How many snakes were involved in the study? Which snake tended to move towards sound? Which snake tended to react defensively and cautiously to sound?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Snake comic strip

With the new-found knowledge that snakes can in fact, hear, create a six-part comic strip involving the different types of snakes mentioned in the Kids News article.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Art, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

If snakes can hear, especially human voices, do you think there is a possibility that you could train them, like other animals?

If you could train a snake by voice, what would you teach it to do?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Now that we know snakes can hear, imagine that you could have a conversation with a snake. What could the two of you talk about?

Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.