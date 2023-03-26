animals Reading level: green

A precious* southern white rhino calf has been born at a Melbourne zoo in a conservation* boost for the threatened species.

The 60kg female calf was born at Werribee Open Range Zoo on March 21, the first southern white rhino born at the zoo in almost a decade.

Southern white rhinos are listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, which is recognised as the world’s most authoritative* guide to species extinction* risk.

An estimated 10,080 southern white rhinos remain in the wild, with significant threats including poaching* and the illegal trade of rhino horns causing the population to decline.

Werribee Open Range Zoo director Dr Mark Pilgrim said the zoo team was delighted to welcome the rhino calf.

“The arrival of this precious calf is an important achievement in the fight to save the species from extinction,” he said.

First-time mother Kipenzi gave birth to the calf after a 16-month pregnancy.

The calf’s first hours of life were a little bumpy, with keepers noticing mother and daughter were not bonding as expected. So the calf was taken to the zoo’s vet clinic for medical checks and around-the-clock feeds.

“The calf’s health has begun to improve and it is now in the process of being reintroduced to mum,” Dr Pilgrim said.

“However, it will continue to remain under veterinary care during these critical early days.”

Keepers and vets were also carefully monitoring the health of mum Kipenzi, including with daily check-ups and observations* via remote installed cameras.

“We are excited that visitors will be able to view the pair once we have navigated* these typically high-risk early days following the birth,” Dr Pilgram said.

The calf is the first born to nine-year-old Kipenzi and 13-year-old male Kifaru, who were paired in 2019 as part of the Australasian rhino regional breeding and conservation program.

The newborn will be named in coming weeks through a voting competition for Zoos Victoria members.

GLOSSARY

precious: of very great value

of very great value conservation: the act of protecting something

the act of protecting something authoritative: reliable, able to be trusted as being accurate or true

reliable, able to be trusted as being accurate or true extinction: when a species no longer exists

when a species no longer exists poaching: illegally hunting or catching

illegally hunting or catching observations: the act of closely watching or monitoring something

the act of closely watching or monitoring something navigated: got from one point to another with care

QUICK QUIZ

How heavy was the calf when she was born? Which zoo was the calf born at? How long was the calf’s mother pregnant? How many southern white rhinos are estimated to be in the wild? Which two significant threats are contributing to the population decline of southern white rhinos?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Express news

Adapt this news story to turn it into a 30 second radio news announcement. Think about which information to leave in and what to exclude to keep your story under the 30 second limit.

You should also consider your “headline” sentence – what you will say first to grab the audience’s attention and stop them from changing stations.

Write, rehearse and make an audio recording of your news story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Design a “birth announcement” sign suitable for display at the Werribee Open Range Zoo to inform visitors of the new arrival.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.