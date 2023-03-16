arts Reading level: orange

A recent competition has sought to determine* who is superior* in the realm* of art – man or machine – and for now at least, it’s good news for humans.

The competition invited both photographers and artificial intelligence (AI) creators to submit their best works, with a prize of $1000 at stake, run by electronics retailer digiDirect.

An expert panel of photographers would then judge the 415 submissions*, without any knowledge of whether they were created by humans or machines.

The competition was created after Sydney-based AI art studio Absolutely AI made headlines by winning digiDirect’s weekly photography competition earlier in February.

“We feel uniquely positioned to invite both photographers and artificial intelligence creators to a unique competition to settle the Man V Machine, or Photo V Image debate,” said digiDirect general manager Haig Kayserian.

The AI-generated image, entered under the name of Jan van Eyck, depicted* a sunrise, a breaking wave, and two surfers.

The Absolutely AI team had been on a mission to prove that AI technology could now create images that not only slip by unnoticed but also win prizes in photography.

According to Absolutely AI, every AI artwork can collect millions or even billions of elements* from paintings, photos, and videos to create something new and breathtaking.

The studio claimed that machines are now superior artists.

“The surfers in our image never existed. Neither does that particular beach or stretch of ocean,” the studio said.

After a few days of contemplation*, the judging panel eventually chose a camera-shot photo.

It was Melbourne-based photographer Keith Costelo – a human – who won the hearts and minds of the judges with his photograph of a robot-looking model.

“While technology continues to advance and push the boundaries* of what is possible in photography, there is still something truly special and irreplaceable* about the human eye and the creative choices we make,” he said.

“I truly believe that while new technologies rapidly evolve* to mimic* or copy human creations, it could never replace the heart, soul and thought process of a creative*.”

GLOSSARY

sought: attempt to find

attempt to find determine: to settle on or decide

to settle on or decide superior: above the average in excellence, merit, intelligence

above the average in excellence, merit, intelligence realm: a field of interest

a field of interest submissions: the act or condition of submitting something for consideration

the act or condition of submitting something for consideration depicted: represented by in a painting or other visual image

represented by in a painting or other visual image elements: a component of a whole

a component of a whole contemplation: thoughtful observation

thoughtful observation boundaries: something that indicated the limit

something that indicated the limit irreplaceable: can’t be replaced

can’t be replaced evolve: to develop gradually

to develop gradually mimic: to imitate closely

to imitate closely a creative: a creative person; showing an ability to make new things or think of new ideas

EXTRA READING

Laugh your head off at funny wildlife snaps

Photos to celebrate the spirit of adventure

Google AI to help rescue Great Barrier Reef

QUICK QUIZ

Why did electronics retailer digiDirect decide to run this competition? Why weren’t the expert panel of judges told if the images were by humans or AI? How does AI create the photos? Who won the competition? Why does the winner think AI photos can never be as good as human creations?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. How Does It Work?

Create a diagram that will help a younger student understand how AI a an create images. Use the information in the story and your own research skills to help you.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies

2. Extension

What is the difference between a photo and an image? Use information in the story to write sentences explaining your answer to this question.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.