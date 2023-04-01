How to use pantry items to save on children’s arts and crafts

arts Reading level: N/A

Not only will the kids have a lot of fun making the items with you, and then creating artworks for your wall, it will save you lots of money as you’ll most likely have all the ingredients in your pantry. Two out of the three ideas here are also edible, so you won’t have to worry if they eat the paint or playdoh!

The recycled crayons are a great way to get a second life out of broken or almost finished crayons, and the kids will enjoy watching them melt and form in the oven.

So, put some newspaper on the floor or bench, cover the kids in an art smock and get cracking.

EDIBLE FINGER PAINT

Prep: 5min

Ingredients:

• 4 tbsp cornflour

• 1 cup boiling water

• Cold water

• Food colouring

Method:

1. In a medium saucepan, mix cornflour with enough cold water to make a paste. Pour in boiling water and stir until smooth. Cook on medium heat on stove and mix until streaks form. Turn heat off. Stir to thicken until like custard.

2. Pour into containers and add food colouring. Mix before use.

EDIBLE NO-COOK PLAYDOH

Prep: 5min

Ingredients:

• 1 cup salt

• 3 cups plain flour

• 60ml vegetable oil

• Food colouring

• 250ml (1 cup) warm water

Method:

1, Mix all dry ingredients and add oil.

2. Add the food colouring to water.

3. Slowly add the coloured water and mix until desired consistency is reached, then knead on a plastic cutting board to improve the texture.

4. Break playdoh into pieces for hours of fun. Store in an airtight container or zip-lock bag.

RECYCLED CRAYONS

Prep: 5min

Ingredients:

• Used wax crayons in assorted colours

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 150C.

2. Remove crayons from plastic or paper wrappers. Break them into small pieces.

3. Arrange by colour (or create rainbow ones) in mini-muffin pan or a novelty pan with holes shaped like animals, stars, hearts etc. Fill to the halfway mark of each hole.

4. Bake for up to 20 minutes or until wax has completely melted. Remove pan from oven and cool, preferably overnight.

5. Place pan in freezer for 15 minutes, then pop each colour out of the holes.

6. Start drawing!