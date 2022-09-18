arts Reading level: green

With a customer list headlined by Kanye West and a price list soaring over six figures per piece, it isn’t easy to get your hands on the work of Australian artist Cj Hendry.

That’s why her fans will be racing across Sydney, New York and London this month in search of the golden ticket of the Instagram age: the bright red boxes she leaves lying in the street containing her latest creations.

Hendry has made millions of dollars and developed a cult following* for her hyper-realistic* pen and pencil drawings of everything from luxury goods to a crumpled $100 bill with West’s face on it – which the rap superstar promptly bought from her.

The Queenslander sold her first piece of art a decade ago through Instagram, where she now has more than 679,000 followers, many of whom are desperate to get their hands on one of her red “Copyright* Infringement*” boxes.

This year is the fifth and final instalment* of the social media craze, which started by accident when the one-time university dropout’s plan to sell hundreds of T-shirts – featuring her drawings of Andy Warhol’s* photos of celebrities – was shut down by the threat of legal action.

Told to dispose of the T-shirts, Hendry decided to package them up in red boxes and drop them around New York, where she is based, posting their location on Instagram so her followers could pick them up.

“It turned into this thing,” she said this week. “Because we had so much fun, we’ve done it every year since.”

This year’s edition features drawings inspired by street art legend Banksy* imprinted on T-shirts and hats, some of which will also be sold online from Monday morning.

GLOSSARY

cult following: having a group of very loyal admirers

having a group of very loyal admirers hyper-realistic: style of art depicting real life in an unusual, exaggerated or striking manner

style of art depicting real life in an unusual, exaggerated or striking manner copyright: a form of intellectual property protecting the original expression of ideas

a form of intellectual property protecting the original expression of ideas infringement: an action that breaks a rule or law

an action that breaks a rule or law instalment: one of several parts of something, as in one episode in a series

one of several parts of something, as in one episode in a series Andy Warhol: late American artist (1928-1987), leading figure of the pop art movement

late American artist (1928-1987), leading figure of the pop art movement Banksy: English graffiti artist, activist, film director and painter whose identity is unconfirmed

EXTRA READING

‘Little Picasso’ takes art world by storm

Artist’s illusions transforming the streets

Marilyn Monroe pop art makes a motza

QUICK QUIZ

Where did Cj Hendry sell her first artwork? How did the red box social media craze begin? Which artwork did rapper Kanye West purchase? This year’s final edition of “Copyright Infringement” features drawings inspired by who? How many followers does Hendry have on Instagram?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Take a closer look

Examine some examples of Cj Hendry’s art. Answer the following questions.

Which of the art elements (line, shape, form, colour, texture, space and value) do you think are most important to making Cj’s drawings hyper-realistic? Comment on her use of 3 of these elements.

Do you like Hendry’s art? Explain why or why not.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Arts

2. Extension

Select an item from your classroom or lunch box to draw a hyper-realistic pen or pencil drawing of. Concentrate on using the art elements you identified as most important.

Time: allow 20 minutes + to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.