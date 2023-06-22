Kids to get free show tickets in a bid to introduce them to the theatre

arts Reading level: green

Australian theatre figures have backed a Broadway* and West End* initiative* that gives free show tickets to kids in a bid to introduce them to stage life.

The call comes off the back of new Aussie-made show Midnight: The Cinderella Musical replicating* a Kids Week program that runs in New York and London.

For seven days from July 11, children and teenagers under 16 can attend Midnight shows for free, when accompanied* by a full-paying adult.

Kids Week audiences will also have the chance to arrive at the show earlier for a behind-the-scenes* tour*.

And each night of the week, seven children will be selected via ballot to join the cast and crew an hour before the show to rehearse a musical presentation for the audience.

Midnight co-producer* Spencer McLaren said: “Kids Week is a brilliant opportunity for children who might not otherwise be able to attend the theatre, to experience live theatre, which can be a life-changing* experience.”

Prominent* showbiz* figures, including Marriner Theatre boss, Jason Marriner, and actors David Campbell, Tim Draxl and Natalie Bassingthwaighte, backed the Australian version of the Kids Week program.

Draxl, star of Jagged Little Pill and Into The Woods, said: “A child accessing the theatre at a young age, when they’re so impressionable*, could open up a world of possibilities. The stories being told in theatre nowadays are so important, and young people should be a part of that conversation.”

He said young attendees at Into The Woods reacted strongly to the piece.

“We had school groups come through. To see the reaction from kids who don’t usually go to the theatre, or have never been, was so beautiful and joyous,” Draxl said. “In some ways, kids are more switched on than adults. Their responses are intuitive*, instinctual* and immediate.”

Campbell, whose stage credits* include Shot and Les Miserable, said he was “all for Kids Week”.

“If we introduce kids to arts and theatre as early as we introduce them to sports, this country would be a lot better for it,” he said.

Bassingthwaighte, star of Chicago, American Idiot and Rent, said: “It’s so important to introduce kids to the theatre, especially those who can’t afford to see shows.

“It’s important for confidence and culture*.”

Marriner, whose theatres include Melbourne’s Princess, Comedy, Regent and Forum, credited Midnight for starting a Kids Week program.

“Children are very impressionable, and theatre is a very positive influence,” he said. “It speaks to optimism* and the power of creativity* to tell stories. While some kids have an opportunity to go to the theatre, many do not. The more opportunity for kids to go to the theatre, the better.”

Midnight – a modern retelling* of Cinderella that casts the leading lady* as an independent woman* who does not need Prince Charming to save her – opens at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on June 25.

It stars include Shane Jacobson and his 13-year-old daughter Liv in her stage debut*, alongside Lucy Durack and Brianna Bishop.

GLOSSARY

Broadway: an area in New York City known for its theaters and shows

an area in New York City known for its theaters and shows West End: an area in London known for its theaters and performances

an area in London known for its theaters and performances initiative : a plan or action to achieve a specific goal

: a plan or action to achieve a specific goal replicating: copying or imitating something

copying or imitating something accompanied: going together with someone

going together with someone behind-the-scenes : the areas and activities that happen backstage and are not seen by the audience

: the areas and activities that happen backstage and are not seen by the audience tour: a visit to different parts of a place to see or learn about them

a visit to different parts of a place to see or learn about them co-producer: a person who helps in producing a show or play

a person who helps in producing a show or play life-changing: something that has a big impact and can change a person’s life

something that has a big impact and can change a person’s life prominent: well-known or important

well-known or important showbiz : the entertainment industry, especially related to shows and performances

: the entertainment industry, especially related to shows and performances impressionable: easily influenced or affected by something

easily influenced or affected by something intuitive: knowing or understanding something without needing to think or learn about it

knowing or understanding something without needing to think or learn about it instinctual: acting or behaving based on instinct or natural feelings

acting or behaving based on instinct or natural feelings credits: the list of names of people involved in a production or performance

the list of names of people involved in a production or performance culture: the ideas, beliefs, and customs of a particular group of people

the ideas, beliefs, and customs of a particular group of people optimism: a positive and hopeful attitude

a positive and hopeful attitude creativity: the ability to think and come up with new and original ideas

the ability to think and come up with new and original ideas debut: the first appearance or performance of someone

the first appearance or performance of someone retelling: telling a story again in a different way or with changes

telling a story again in a different way or with changes leading lad y: the main female character in a play or musical

y: the main female character in a play or musical independent woman: a woman who is self-reliant and capable of taking care of herself

EXTRA READING

‘Little Picasso’ takes art world by storm

Marilyn Monroe pop art makes a motza

Irwin family blazes digital art trail

QUICK QUIZ

What is the purpose of the Kids Week program mentioned in the story? How can children and teenagers under 16 attend Midnight shows for free? Besides watching the show, what additional opportunity do Kids Week audiences have? Who are some of the prominent showbiz figures mentioned in the story? What is Midnight: The Cinderella Musical about, and how does it differ from the traditional Cinderella story?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write the Story

What do you think will happen in the story of Midnight: the Cinderella Musical? Write a story based on the idea of a Cinderella who is an independent woman who does not need Prince Charming to save her.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English.

2. Extension

Think of an idea for a play or musical that you think all kids would love to see. Write an outline of the story, a description of the main characters and an outline of what makes your play or musical great for kids.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Drama.

VCOP ACTIVITY

I spy nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.