Healthy Harold and friends get creative talking about calcium

ask healthy harold Reading level: green

Here is our conversation. I’ve written it for you in a type of writing called a “script”.

Maybe you and your friends could read it together like a role-play; one of you can pretend to be Murray and the other can pretend to be me?

After you have pretended to be us, you can learn more about calcium in the videos from our friends Dairy Australia.

Murray

Hey Harold, I have a joke for you. What do giraffes have that no other animal has?

Harold

Good looks?

Murray

Ha ha, well … you are a good-looking giraffe, Harold, but that isn’t the answer to the joke. The joke goes like this – “What do giraffes have that no other animal has? Baby Giraffes!”

Harold

That’s pretty funny!

Murray

Harold, did you know that baby giraffes are called calves, just like cows?

Harold

Yes, I did know that. I used to be one, Murray.

Murray

You used to be a cow?

Harold

No, a calf! A baby giraffe!

Murray

Of course!

Well, did you know that cows and giraffes have many similarities?

Harold

You mean like my spots and horns?

Murray

Actually, Harold, cows have horns, but giraffes have ossicones.

Harold

Hey Murray, did you notice I’ve gotten taller recently?

Murray

I did notice that you are growing, Harold!

Did you know that humans and giraffes both have seven bones in their neck?

Your bones are just much bigger, Harold.

Harold

Well, we giraffes have very long and strong necks to reach our favourite foods.

Murray

That’s right, Harold!

Our bodies need calcium to help us have strong, healthy teeth and bones.

Harold

Calcium is an important mineral in the body needs to build and maintain strong bones. It also helps the heart and muscles be healthy.

Almost all the calcium in the body is stored in bones and teeth, giving them structure and hardness.

Murray

You know a lot about calcium, Harold, well done!

Lots of delicious and nutritious foods are rich in calcium. Dairy foods like milk, cheese, yoghurt and butter are great sources of calcium.

Harold

But what about those kids who can’t eat dairy, how do they get calcium?

Murray

That’s a great question, Harold.

There are many other foods rich in calcium, such as leafy green vegetables, nuts and seeds, canned salmon, beans and lentils.

There are also other milk-alternative products like almond milk, oat milk, rice milk, soy milk, soy cheese and soy yoghurt.

Harold

Those are some of my favourite foods – well, other than carrots!

How many serves of dairy or calcium should we have each day?

Murray

Three to four serves a day is great for kids to ensure they get all the health benefits from calcium.

Harold

What type of benefits, Murray?

Murray

Calcium helps us to have strong bones, strengthens teeth, supports a healthy heart, helps to transport nutrients around the body and helps your muscles stretch and contract.

Harold

Wow, dairy and calcium are really important to help our bodies be healthy and strong.

Hey Murray, want to go and grab a milkshake?

The End

WATCH THE VIDEOS

Life Ed: The Power of Calcium with Dairy Australia