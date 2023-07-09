Healthy Harold asks Indigenous children what makes them proud

ask healthy harold Reading level: green

Healthy Harold loves connecting with young people all over Australia; from the beaches to the bush, from the deserts to the rainforests, from the cities to the snowfields.

Harold acknowledges the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the oldest living culture in the world. These people have cared for and looked after this land for over 65,000 years.

As Harold learns on Country all across Australia, he gives thanks to the land and respect to elders past – who cared for the land, and elders present and emerging – who teach the next generation.

NAIDOC week is a time to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.

As part of NAIDOC week, Harold is super excited to celebrate the achievements of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people by sharing a beautiful animation with you all. This animation features young First Nations People talking about the things that make them proud.

This animation was made in a very special way.

Firstly, Healthy Harold and his helpers ran workshops in schools with young First Nations People in New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

In the workshop we played games and watched some videos to inspire us.

The students then took the time to yarn with each other. They thought about themselves, their families, school, friends, culture, country and connection.

They then decided what to do next- some worked in groups, some with their brothers and sisters and some wanted to work alone to really concentrate.

They then wrote and drew the important things that make them feel proud.

Then they shared their ideas with each other, with respect and kindness and took the time to think about everything they had said before choosing their favourite ideas.

That’s when we got out the microphones and everyone recorded their voices speaking their own words.

It was very special.

The recordings were then shared with an Aboriginal Creative Agency based in Queensland. Their team of sound editors, illustrators and animators then brought the stories to life in our new animated video “Proud”.

“I am proud of my culture”

“I am proud of my grandfather”

“I am proud to be learning at school”

“I am proud to be Aboriginal”

Their words and ideas are now a beautiful animation that will be shared with students all over Australia in Life Ed’s program module, Friends and Feelings.

Friends and Feelings supports students in year 3 and 4 to learn about themselves, their feelings and how they can be a good friend.

So, now it’s your turn- what are you proud of?

Can you write and draw your stories and share them with your class and family?

WATCH THE VIDEO