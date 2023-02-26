ask healthy harold Reading level: green

Healthy Harold loves pizza and juicy, sweet fruits and he is so excited that he can enjoy both of those things together in a healthy homemade dessert.

Let’s take a look at how easy it is to make a yummy, nutritious dessert pizza at home or at school with an adult helper.

You can use fabulous fruit like berries and bananas to make a sweet treat. Yum!

Healthy Harold's healthy fruit pizza

The base of this pizza is made with just two ingredients: flour and yoghurt. It’s super easy to make and the yoghurt helps give us our recommended daily serve of dairy products, which give us the calcium our bodies need.

A serve of dairy is also found in a cup of milk, three-quarters of a cup of yoghurt or two slices of cheese. There are lots of other great calcium options for anyone who is lactose intolerant or does not eat dairy

Most people know that dairy foods are packed with calcium, and calcium builds strong bones and teeth. But foods like yoghurt, cheese and milk also contain heaps of nutrients that help you grow and have lots of energy to get through the school day.

These nutrients do awesome things like help you stay well and even help your eyes, skin and muscles stay strong and healthy.

