Sports stars share tips for Australia’s healthiest lunch box competition

Ever wondered what Aussie sports superstars eat for lunch?

To celebrate Healthy Lunch Box Week, Kids News and Healthy Harold asked Woolworths ambassadors and athletes Alyssa Healy and Stephanie Gilmore about their favourite lunch picks and the foods they eat to help fuel their bodies.

Cricketer Alyssa Healy’s favourite fruit is a banana. The Australian women’s national team vice-captain and Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper knows bananas give her lots of energy to play at her best.

Eight-time surfing world champion Stephanie Gilmore love strawberries. She puts them in smoothies, enjoys them as a snack on their own or adds them to her breakfast bowl.

Here’s how Alyssa and Steph pack their ideal healthier lunch boxes

Q. When you were growing up, what was your favourite healthy lunch box food?

Steph: I loved any fresh fruit! Mandarins and kiwifruit were my favourites. They are a great snack as part of recess or lunch. With kiwifruits, even though I like the furry skin, I like to cut the fruit in half and use a spoon to scoop out the delicious green goodness.

Q. What are your favourite colourful foods to add into a lunch box?

Alyssa: I love to add carrot and celery sticks. They’re yummy, good for you and really simple to add to your lunch box for easy snacking throughout the day.

Q. What is a tip you have for a healthy swap?

Steph: Swap out a sugary juice popper for coconut water. And instead of lollies or chocolate, try blueberries and raspberries, which are just as sweet and tasty!

Q. Which are your favourite foods to help you fuel your body every day as a sporting champion?

Alyssa: Yoghurt, bananas and spinach.

Steph: Eggs, avocado, oats and fruit.

Can you create Australia’s healthiest lunch box?

Healthy Harold and his friends are on the search for Australia’s healthiest lunch box. Chat to your parents and pack a healthier lunch box together.

Snap a photo, tell us what’s in your healthy lunch box and you can win one of six prizes for your family and school!

Entries close Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Entries close Saturday, February 18, 2023.