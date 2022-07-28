There’s a new head prefect at Canberra High in Mark Knight’s cartoon

civics Reading level: green

I’m always interested in what school students think when they visit the nation’s capital and federal parliament.

Often these excursions see them attending Question Time in the House of Representatives and watching the politicians at work.

The behaviour of the MPs* on the floor of the house often makes me wonder who actually are the schoolchildren here?

The name calling, interjecting*, heckling* and poor behaviour by the politicians, not to mention the Speaker* trying to bring “order” to what seems at times like an out of control school classroom, makes even the most challenging school kids look like angels!

When I first attended parliament I saw with my own eyes the playground antics* during Question Time. From then on, when parliament returns or a new government is elected I have drawn a cartoon about “Back to school” for the nation’s parliament.

Parliament House, that big gleaming building overlooking Lake Burley Griffin, has become Canberra High School in my cartoons. I have drawn the Prime Minister of the day as the head prefect*, and instead of suits I’ve drawn the politicians in school uniforms. I have even created a school bus to transport them all to the parliament.

They have never let me down behaviour wise and the cartoons have been a lot of fun over the years.

This week all the politicians were heading back to Canberra, with the newly elected Albanese Labor Government having its first sitting. The Liberal and National Party Coalition were on the opposition benches for the first time in 11 years.

It was a good time to draw another back to school cartoon!

The idea behind this cartoon was that new PM Albo has a lot on his plate heading into this parliamentary term: inflation and the cost of living, a huge budget debt, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and China are just a few of the pressing issues his government has to deal with.

So I imagined Albo arriving at Canberra High with a huge school backpack filled with text books and notebooks, symbolising the massive agenda* at hand. I’ve seen students staggering to school with these backpacks laden with what looks like bricks, including my own kids. This is the heavy burden of office for PM Albo, the new head prefect.

I also heard that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not be there for the first week of the new parliament. It looked like sour grapes* having lost the election, but apparently he had to attend an overseas conference for former PMs*.

To me it sounded like a losers’ club, but that was his excuse for not attending. A note from his mum might have been more believable.

So in the cartoon, as everyone is heading into class for the start of this crucially important term, ScoMo is on his pushbike and pedalling out of Canberra High’s front gate as fast as he can!

Having been in charge only a few short months ago, ScoMo the former head prefect is not sticking around and everything is now in the hands of the new kid and new head prefect of Canberra High, Albo.

He’s got a lot of homework ahead of him!

GLOSSARY

MPs: stands for Members of Parliament, who are the politicians elected to represent us

stands for Members of Parliament, who are the politicians elected to represent us interjecting: saying something that interrupts someone else who is speaking

saying something that interrupts someone else who is speaking heckling: interrupt with loud, unfriendly statements or questions

interrupt with loud, unfriendly statements or questions Speaker: The member of parliament who is in charge of how the House of Representatives runs, including making sure rules are followed

The member of parliament who is in charge of how the House of Representatives runs, including making sure rules are followed antics: foolish, outrageous or amusing behaviour

foolish, outrageous or amusing behaviour prefect: a senior student who does special duties and helps the teachers look after younger students

a senior student who does special duties and helps the teachers look after younger students agenda: list of things that need to be discussed or done

list of things that need to be discussed or done sour grapes: a phrase used to describe someone who is angry or has a negative attitude because they want something they cannot have

a phrase used to describe someone who is angry or has a negative attitude because they want something they cannot have PMs: stands for Prime Ministers

QUICK QUIZ

What does Mark Knight compare Question Time in parliament to? What has he renamed Parliament House in his cartoon? What does Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s full school backpack symbolise? What are two of the big issues Mr Albanese and his new government have to deal with? Why has he drawn Scott Morrison cycling away from Parliament House?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write the script

Write a script for a short play called First Day Back at Canberra High.



Your play starts with the scene in Mark’s cartoon. Use Mark’s ideas in the story to help you. Use your research skills to find out what happens on the first day of Parliament for more ideas.

Your purpose is to help kids learn about what happens Parliament in a fun way.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

What would happen if the kids from your school took over the Parliament to run the country for a week? Imagine that this actually happened. Write a Kids News story about the week.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

Describe it

Look at the cartoon and make a list of five nouns that you see. Then describe those five nouns with five adjectives.

Add a preposition to those five nouns and adjectives.

Now choose your favourite bundle and put all the words together to make one descriptive sentence.