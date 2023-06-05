Visa laws add to schoolteacher shortages by forcing overseas staff to work on farms

civics Reading level: orange

If you’ve noticed a shortage of teachers at your school, an Australian law that forces some of them to work on farms could be to blame.

Teachers from overseas are being made to stop teaching in Australian classrooms and help farmers pick fruit and vegetables instead.

Many experienced, fully trained teachers here on working holiday visas* must do 88 days of agricultural* labour* to be allowed to stay and work for a second year in Australia.

School principals and companies that recruit teachers are calling for the national laws to be changed to allow the teachers to remain in the classroom instead of harvesting* food.

Irish teacher John Treanor spent the past three months sorting potatoes instead of educating kids despite widespread* staff shortages in Victorian schools.

Mr Treanor, 28, spent five years working full time in Dublin as a teacher before coming to Australia with his girlfriend Kate Walsh, 27.

He said the three months they spent on the potato farm in Tasmania were “miserable although there were some good times”.

“We were close to throwing in the towel* a few times and had to remind ourselves why we were there,” he said.

Mr Treanor said he’d prefer to be working in a rural school rather than sorting potatoes.

“The regional schools are crying out for teachers, and we should be able to do three months there instead,” he said.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Australians schools have struggled to find enough permanent teachers to fill all their classrooms.

Tim Arnold, managing director of Free Agency, which places substitute teachers in schools, said the rules showed a “serious lack of common sense*” and the rule should be changed for teachers.

“Anyone can sort potatoes or pick fruit. Only a small number can educate our next generation,” he said.

Wodonga Secondary College principal Vern Hilditch said teacher shortages in rural areas were “pretty dire*”.

“We are down 15 teachers and use casual relief teachers from countries such as Ireland and South Africa to fill these roles,” he said.

“The Irish fit in extremely well and have a very similar education system.’’

Jobs currently on offer for working visa holders to meet their agricultural requirement include picking mangoes in Darwin, picking bananas in Cairns, and harvesting pearls in Broome.

Teaching and agricultural shortages a ‘direct result’ of government’s immigration plan

