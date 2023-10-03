voice referendum Reading level: red

Australians are off to the polls on October 14 to vote in a federal referendum.

As the nation approaches the first referendum since 1999, it’s the perfect time for kids to learn all about the rules of our Constitution, and how and why we have referendums.

Kids News has created a Voice Referendum explainer series to help students understand this important part of our democracy and the role each person plays – including the surprising fact that votes do not all have equal value in a referendum!

Due to complex concepts and content, this digital explainer series is primarily designed for students in Years 7-8. Each part of the series comes with classroom activities, created by a teacher and aligned to the National Curriculum – there is no separate workbook as this is an explainer series rather than a traditional Education Kit.

The series content covers:

Part 1: What is the Voice referendum?

Part 2: Indigenous Australians’ history and culture

Part 3: About the Uluru Statement from the Heart

Part 4: Uluru becomes Albo’s Mt Everest

Part 5: The Voice referendum: the case for No

Part 6: The Voice referendum: the case for Yes

Part 7: Decision Day – what happens on October 14?

These seven feature stories on the Voice referendum can be found under our Education Kits topic page at kidsnews.com.au/education-kits

The Voice Referendum explainer series is FREE to teachers, students and parents.

