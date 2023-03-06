environment Reading level: red

From pandas to sea lions to tigers, hundreds of wildlife species across the globe are contaminated* by potentially* harmful “forever chemicals”*, according to a review of hundreds of studies.

Over 300 wildlife species showed traces of the nearly indestructible* synthetic chemicals*, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) PFAS Project Lab.

An in-depth investigation in Europe, where more data is available than in other parts of the world, revealed PFAS* in 17,000 sites across the continent.

More than 2,000 are classified as hazardous* to human health. “No matter the country or continent, if species are tested for PFAS contamination, these harmful chemicals show up,” said the EWG.

Non-degradable* PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals”, were introduced in the 1940s. The best known is the Teflon* which is used for non-stick cookware.

The European survey was the result of a months-long investigation by 18 European newsrooms collectively called “The Forever Pollution Project.”

They found that Europe is far more contaminated* by PFAS than previously understood, and that it will cost tens of billions of euros* to rid nature of these hazardous chemicals.

“They don’t degrade in the environment and are very mobile, so they can be detected in water, air, rain, otters and cod, boiled eggs and human beings,” the researchers said.

PFAS also turned up in plastics, pesticides and waterproof textiles.

A study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found that exposure to multiple PFAS found in the environment can lead to developmental disorders, cardiovascular* disease and many types of cancer.

GLOSSARY

contaminated : having been made impure by exposure to poisonous substance

: having been made impure by exposure to poisonous substance potentially: may develop or happen in the future

may develop or happen in the future forever chemicals: a term that refers to synthetic chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS

a term that refers to synthetic chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS indestructible: not able to be destroyed

not able to be destroyed synthetic chemicals: any substance that is formulated or manufactured by a chemical process

any substance that is formulated or manufactured by a chemical process PFAS: abbreviation of chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl

abbreviation of chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl hazardous: dangerous or risky

dangerous or risky non-degradable: a substance that will not break down over time

a substance that will not break down over time Teflon: a tough synthetic resin used to coat non-stick cooking frying pans and utensil

a tough synthetic resin used to coat non-stick cooking frying pans and utensil euros: European currency

European currency cardiovascular: relating to the heart and the blood vessels

EXTRA READING

QUICK QUIZ

1. In the report, how many wildlife species showed traces of synthetic chemicals?

2. In which continent were more than 17,000 PFAS found?

3. What are Forever Chemicals?

4. How many European newsrooms came together to form The Forever Pollution Project?

5. Aside from wildlife, where else have traces of PFAS been found?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

Forever Chemicals

PFAS chemicals are a class of chemicals used to make products grease proof, waterproof, stick-proof, and stain-resistant.

Work with a partner and see if you can brainstorm five to ten examples of items that might be in this PFAS category and classified as ‘forever’ chemicals. Think about items you might see at home, in the garden, or around the community;

– eg non-stick frying pan

–

–

–

–

–

–

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Were you aware these types of chemicals stay around for so long and cause harm to wildlife and humans?

What should the government and worldwide authorities be doing to eradicate these types of chemicals that cause a risk to human and wildlife health?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Vocabulary recycle

There is some vivid vocabulary being used in the article, and I am not just talking about the glossary words. Go through the article and highlight the high-level language that you are impressed by in yellow.

See if you can borrow two of these wow words to reuse in your own way.

Remember vocabulary is a great way to connect with the audience, but you need to think about who your audience is so you make great word choices.

Who will the audience be in your recycled sentences?