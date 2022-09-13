environment Reading level: green

Snacks containing bugs have been introduced to 1000 school canteens across the nation by a NSW company that said its products could help save the planet from global warming*.

Kids around Australia are now munching on chips dusted with an eco-friendly cricket protein* made by Circle Harvest.

One 50g pack contains more protein than an egg, as well as 14 per cent of the recommended daily intake of iron, said Circle Harvest founder Skye Blackburn, who is also an entomologist* and food scientist.

“It’s better for you and it’s better for the planet,” Ms Blackburn said.

Protein from insects generates about 1/100th of the greenhouse gases* from traditional livestock* farming.

Changing Australians’ eating habits, including by replacing red meat with bugs as a source of protein, is recommended in research underpinning the climate action plan of leading independent MP Zali Steggall.

Five-year-old Adelaide Lysaght doesn’t know too much about that. But she knows what she likes.

“They’re yum,” Adelaide said, as she devoured* a packet of saltbush* and rosemary-flavoured cricket corn chips at Widemere Public School in Sydney this week.

Circle Harvest only began selling its chips in canteens in 2022. So far more than 500,000 packs have been purchased across NSW, Queensland, SA and WA. By the end of term one next year, the company expects to be in 6000 schools — including in Victoria.

Circle Harvest has also started working with nursing homes on introducing insect-based proteins, which are easier to digest and can be part of smaller meals that Ms Blackburn said many older people prefer.

She also said research had suggested insect-based proteins were helpful in fighting off dementia* and diabetes*.

Circle Harvest was a case study in a 2021 CSIRO report called “Edible Insects: a road map for the strategic growth of an emerging Australian industry.”

The report said the “current state of consumer attitudes” was limiting the growth of the local market.

But that does not appear to be bothering Circle Harvest.

Ms Blackburn said she believed attitudes towards eating insects were shifting.

What lots of people didn’t realise was that they were already eating about a quarter of a kilogram of insects each year.

Orange juice was allowed to contain up to five flies per 100ml, she said. Flours and peanut butter were also permitted to contain insect parts.

“You are already eating insects – you just don’t know,” she said. “We may as well add it on purpose.”

The CSIRO and NSW Department of Education did not respond to questions.

GLOSSARY

global warming: long-term warming of the planet’s overall temperature

long-term warming of the planet’s overall temperature protein: essential nutrient found in many plant and animal foods like nuts, seeds, legumes, fish and poultry, that the human body needs to function

essential nutrient found in many plant and animal foods like nuts, seeds, legumes, fish and poultry, that the human body needs to function entomologist: scientist who studies insects

scientist who studies insects greenhouse gases: gases in Earth’s atmosphere that trap heat

gases in Earth’s atmosphere that trap heat livestock: farm animals kept for use and profit

farm animals kept for use and profit devoured: eaten eagerly, quickly and completely

eaten eagerly, quickly and completely saltbush: small bush used as fodder for livestock

small bush used as fodder for livestock dementia: brain disorder affecting thinking, memory and behaviour

brain disorder affecting thinking, memory and behaviour diabetes: group of diseases that result in too much sugar (glucose) in the blood

EXTRA READING

Creepy-crawlies on the menu

Insects crawling on to Australian menus

Insect wings inspire food safety solution

QUICK QUIZ

How many school canteens have so far introduced the snacks containing bugs? What percentage of the recommended daily intake of iron is contained in each 50g bag of chips? Research has suggested that insect-based proteins are helpful in fighting off which diseases? How many flies are currently permitted per 100ml of orange juice? What are two other products that are also permitted to contain insect parts?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Insect protein

Come up with a catchy slogan to advertise and sell food made from insects. Use the background information from the Kids News story to help you brainstorm ideas. Your slogan should aim to make people think that it’s cool and sustainable, not gross, to eat food made from insects.

Share your slogan with the class.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Why do you think orange juice is allowed to contain up to five flies per 100ml?! Does that make you change your opinion of drinking OJ?

What insect parts do you think flour and peanut butter may contain? Should this be listed on the label?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; History; Science; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.