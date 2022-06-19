Kids inspire MOO yoghurt switch to tubs made from recycled beach plastic

environment Reading level: green

An Aussie yoghurt producer is using tubs made from 100 per cent recycled plastic washed up on beaches in Malaysia – thanks to a group of South Australian primary school kids.

MOO Premium Foods founder Mick Saunders was prompted* to source recycled plastic packaging after a barrage* of unexpected questions at a Parkside Primary School careers day three years ago.

Mr Saunders said he went to his daughter’s school thinking the students would ask about how yoghurt was made.

“Instead, they fired questions at me about what MOO was doing to be sustainable* and reduce its impact on the environment,” Mr Saunders said.

“I was really surprised by their interest and knowledge about environmental issues, and I knew we had to do more.”

The family-owned business started working with local manufacturer* TechnoPlas and made contact with a Malaysian company that converts waste plastic collected from the ocean, beaches and waterways into food-grade* plastic resin*.

MOO imports this resin and TechnoPlas moulds it into the yoghurt tubs and lids.

Mr Saunders said this was the first time in Australia that food-grade packaging had been made from 100 per cent reclaimed* “Ocean Bound Plastic”, which is plastic waste found in the ocean or within 50km of a coastline and considered at risk of ending up as marine debris*.

“At the very least, we knew we’d be able to make a yoghurt tub from a mix of new and reclaimed plastic, but we really wanted to push the boundaries*,” he said.

“To finally see the resin and realise it could successfully be made into 100 per cent reclaimed Ocean Bound Plastic tubs was fantastic.”

Mr Saunders’ youngest daughter, Minnie, 11, is in Year 6 at Parkside Primary, where her older sister Ruby’s class took part in that fateful* 2019 careers day, which set MOO on the path to sustainability*.

“I’m pretty proud because when you think about it, it’s a big step,” Minnie said. “And it came from kids.”

GLOSSARY

prompted: encouraged or caused something to happen

encouraged or caused something to happen barrage: an overwhelming quantity

an overwhelming quantity sustainable: using resources in a way that is not likely to damage the environment

using resources in a way that is not likely to damage the environment manufacturer: a person or company that makes goods for sale

a person or company that makes goods for sale food-grade: of a quality good enough to be used with food products

of a quality good enough to be used with food products plastic resin: a material that is turned into plastic products including drink bottles, food packaging and bags

a material that is turned into plastic products including drink bottles, food packaging and bags reclaimed: claimed back, retrieved, recovered

claimed back, retrieved, recovered debris: scattered pieces of rubbish or remains

scattered pieces of rubbish or remains push the boundaries: try harder, go further than accepted limits

try harder, go further than accepted limits fateful: having a very important effect on the future

having a very important effect on the future sustainability: causing little or no damage to the environment and therefore able to continue for a long time

EXTRA READING

Little Shop toys dumped in push to cut plastics

Lego turns plastic bottles into bricks

Students test sea rubbish removal with robots

QUICK QUIZ

Which country is the plastic used in MOO’s yoghurt tubs sourced from? What event was Mick Saunders attending when he decided MOO’s yoghurt tubs should become more sustainable? What primary school was this event being held at? What did Mr Saunders expected to be asked about during this event? What is Ocean Bound Plastic?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Persuasive writing

Write a letter to Australia’s other food and beverage manufacturers, encouraging more of them to produce their packaging from 100 per cent reclaimed “Ocean Bound Plastics”, like MOO. What reasons can you give to persuade them? Think carefully about how to make your points clear and convincing.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Sustainability

2. Extension

Create a clever print advertisement for MOO yoghurt that lets the public know about their product and its sustainable packaging.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Sustainability; Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.