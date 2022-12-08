environment Reading level: green

A magnetic material that mops up microplastics in water could be a breakthrough in cleaning up the planet’s contaminated* seas.

Created by scientists at Melbourne’s RMIT, the adsorbent* material, in powder form, attracts microplastics* to its surface.

Lead researcher Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi said current methods of removing microplastics from water often took days. But her team’s latest invention was cheap, sustainable* and achieved better results in just one hour.

“This is a big win for the environment and the circular economy*,” Prof Eshtiaghi said.

Microplastics are considered one of the world’s biggest environmental concerns, with the fine particles* detected in oceans, rivers and drinking supplies.

“The nano-pillar* structure we’ve engineered to remove this pollution, which is impossible to see but very harmful to the environment, is recycled from waste and can be used multiple times,” said Prof Eshtiaghi, from RMIT’s School of Environmental and Chemical Engineering.

The study results have been published in the Chemical Engineering Journal.

The team will now look to engage with industry to further develop the innovation*.

Fellow researcher Dr Nasir Mahmood said the material attracted microplastics without creating secondary pollutants*.

“The adsorbent is prepared with special surface properties so that it can effectively and simultaneously remove both microplastics and dissolved pollutants from water,” he said.

“Microplastics smaller than 5mm, which can take up to 450 years to degrade, are not detectable and removable through conventional treatment systems, resulting in millions of tonnes being released into the sea every year.

“This is not only harmful for aquatic life, but also has significant negative impacts on human health.”

GLOSSARY

contaminated: to make something less pure or make it poisonous

to make something less pure or make it poisonous adsorbent: solid substance used to collect another substance from a liquid or gas.

solid substance used to collect another substance from a liquid or gas. microplastics: small plastic pieces less than 5mm long, harmful to aquatic and human life

small plastic pieces less than 5mm long, harmful to aquatic and human life sustainable: able to continue over time without harming the environment

able to continue over time without harming the environment circular economy: model of making and using that involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling

model of making and using that involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling particles: tiny specks of matter, extremely small pieces of something like dust or dirt

tiny specks of matter, extremely small pieces of something like dust or dirt nano-pillar: nanotechnology involves very small pieces of atoms being combined and changed and nanopillars refer to the shape of nanostructures when grouped like arrays

nanotechnology involves very small pieces of atoms being combined and changed and nanopillars refer to the shape of nanostructures when grouped like arrays innovation: new idea or method or the use of new ideas and methods

new idea or method or the use of new ideas and methods pollutants: chemical or biological substance that harms water, air, or land quality

