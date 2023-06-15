Poo is set to power Sydney, with other cities set to follow

environment Reading level: orange

A trial project adding fumes from decomposing* wastewater* into our gas supply* is about to commence operations* in Sydney – with the potential for the technology to be used across the country.

The taps are about to be turned on at the Malabar Biomethane Plant in southeastern Sydney, a facility which traps the biogas* created as organic waste* streams – including agricultural* and industrial waste*, as well as sewerage* – break down.

Gas supplier* Jemena will take the resulting biogas, convert it to pipeline-quality* biomethane*, and blend it in to the natural gas currently pumped to homes via the Sydney network.

Jemena’s Managing Director Frank Tudor said it was a “potential game-changer for Australian energy users”, but consumers would not notice any difference to the little blue flame: home gas will smell and function exactly the same as always.

“We’re forming part of the circular economy*,” Mr Tudor said.

“The gas [from wastewater] that was otherwise just being produced and going to atmosphere without doing any useful work, is now doing useful work.”

The facility has a modest initial target, with a production target of 95 terajoules* of energy per annum* – roughly equivalent to the annual gas consumption* of 6300 Sydney households.

Mr Tudor said using biomethane for cooking and heating would help lower Australia’s overall carbon emissions*, although the reduction would be small at first.

But similar facilities in Europe, China and the USA have shown gas networks can reduce their emissions significantly by blending in biomethane.

One European study suggested the use of biogas rather than natural gas could cut emissions by 85 per cent, Mr Tudor said.

The start of operations at Malabar comes as the gas industry scrambles* to respond to increasing calls* for Australian homes to go all-electric as a way to cut down on total greenhouse gas emissions*.

The ACT now prohibits gas connections for new home builds.

Mr Tudor said the challenge of electrifying* Australian homes was “under appreciated”.

“There’s a lot of work to be done by households if they choose to migrate* from gas to electricity. If we can offer them a choice that (they) can retain gas and it is renewable gas*, we believe that there’s a multitude* of benefits that come from that,” he said.

GLOSSARY

decomposing: breaking down or rotting

breaking down or rotting wastewater : dirty water that comes from homes, businesses, or industries

: dirty water that comes from homes, businesses, or industries gas supply: the source of gas used for cooking or heating

the source of gas used for cooking or heating commence operations : to start working

: to start working biogas: gas produced from organic waste materials

gas produced from organic waste materials organic waste: waste that comes from plants or animals

waste that comes from plants or animals agricultural waste : waste materials from farming or agriculture

: waste materials from farming or agriculture industrial waste: waste materials from factories or industries

waste materials from factories or industries sewerage: waste materials from toilets and drains

waste materials from toilets and drains gas supplier: a company that provides gas to homes or businesses

a company that provides gas to homes or businesses pipeline-quality: gas that meets the standard required for use in pipelines

gas that meets the standard required for use in pipelines biomethane: a type of gas produced from the breakdown of organic waste materials, such as agricultural and industrial waste, as well as sewerage

a type of gas produced from the breakdown of organic waste materials, such as agricultural and industrial waste, as well as sewerage circular economy: a system where waste is reused or recycled to reduce waste and protect the environment

a system where waste is reused or recycled to reduce waste and protect the environment terajoules: a unit of energy measurement

a unit of energy measurement annum: each year or annually

each year or annually consumption: the amount of something that is used or eaten

the amount of something that is used or eaten carbon emissions: gases released into the air that contribute to climate change

gases released into the air that contribute to climate change scrambles: hurries or rushes

hurries or rushes increasing calls : growing demands or requests

: growing demands or requests greenhouse gas emissions : gases released into the air that contribute to global warming

: gases released into the air that contribute to global warming prohibits: does not allow or forbid

does not allow or forbid electrifying: changing from using gas to using electricity

changing from using gas to using electricity migrate: move or switch

move or switch renewable gas: gas that can be produced or obtained again and again

gas that can be produced or obtained again and again multitude: a large number or variety

QUICK QUIZ

What is the purpose of the trial project in Sydney involving decomposing wastewater and our gas supply? How does the Malabar Biomethane Plant capture biogas? What types of waste does it use? What does Jemena do with the resulting biogas from the Sydney facility? According to Mr Tudor, what are some potential benefits of using biomethane for cooking and heating? Why is the gas industry facing challenges and calls for Australian homes to go all-electric?

