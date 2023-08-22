Scientists say planned wind farms could be putting whales at risk

environment Reading level: orange

Scientists fear one of the most endangered whale species in the world is at risk as the Australian government looks to fight climate change using offshore wind farms.

Blue whales and Southern Right whales could be affected if the government goes ahead with a huge offshore wind farm in a stretch of water off Victoria’s southwest coast known to be an important breeding and feeding ground for the gentle giant.

The Australian and Victorian governments are planning to build 214 wind turbines over an area of the Southern Ocean stretching 5100sq/km. They say the turbines, which would tower 250m above sea level, could make enough electricity to power 8.4 million homes.

But the area is in a high-conservation Blue whale feeding zone called the Bonney Upwelling and scientists say not enough is known about whether wind turbines affect the migration of whales.

It comes as dozens of offshore wind turbines are planned to be built in waters around the southern half of the country.

Last December, the Albanese government announced Australia’s first offshore wind zone would be created over 15,000sq/km in the Bass Strait in Victoria. In July, the government announced a second offshore wind zone would be created off the Hunter Region of NSW.

WHAT IS THE DANGER TO WHALES?

The Bonney Upwelling is one of just 20 places in the world where Blue whales come to feed and the gentle giants are often seen there between December and May.

Scientists say noise pollution and vibrations from the planned wind farm could interfere with the migration of the Blue whales, which are the largest and most endangered whale species in the world.

Research scientist Pete Gill, who has studied whales in the area for 25 years, says not enough is known about the effect of wind farms on whales – and that the government needs to be mindful of its responsibility to protect endangered species while managing climate change.

“It is an experimental proposal,” he says. “We just don’t know, there is no large wind farm anywhere near a significant baleen whale population.”

Residents in the central coast and the Illawarra regions of NSW have also expressed concern over the government’s plan to build wind farms off the coastline between Newcastle and Gosford and along the south coast.

Wind farms are used around the world to generate sustainable energy without contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

GLOSSARY

offshore: out to sea

out to sea wind farms: groups of turbines that harness wind in order to make electricity

groups of turbines that harness wind in order to make electricity turbines: an engine that turns movement into energy, like a windmill

an engine that turns movement into energy, like a windmill high-conservation: an area that is being protected because it or its creatures are at risk of dying out

an area that is being protected because it or its creatures are at risk of dying out migration: movement of animal species from one place to another for food or breeding

movement of animal species from one place to another for food or breeding baleen: type of whales that have blade shaped plates hanging from the roof of their mouth instead of teeth

QUICK QUIZ

1. Which two species of whale are scientists most concerned about?

2. How many feeding grounds are there in the world for Blue whales?

3. Why are so many offshore wind farms being planned around Australia?

4. Where in Australia is the country’s first offshore wind zone planned?

5. Why is Dr Pete Gill concerned about the plan to build a wind farm in the Bonney Upwelling?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Environmental clashes

Creating this renewable energy will help reduce global warming, but at the same time could threaten an already endangered whale species.

Work with a partner and brainstorm some possible solutions to ensure these newly built wind turbines don’t disrupt the whales migration patterns or feeding habits.

See if you can come up with 3 possible solutions below;

1.

2.

3.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Do you think the whales will be affected by these newly built wind turbines? Write some points on what they may not like, and what might not bother them at all.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Offshore wind farms and whale protection

Find a partner to discuss the potential impact of offshore wind farms on whales. Decide who will be Partner 1 and who will be Partner 2.

Partner 1: Share your thoughts on building offshore wind farms and their potential impact on Blue whales and Southern Right whales. Do you think it’s a good idea or not? Why?

Partner 2: Listen to your partner’s thoughts and then share your own opinion. Do you agree or disagree with them? Why?

Talk about the reasons behind your opinions. Listen to each other’s viewpoints and try to understand their perspective.

Individually, write a paragraph (5-7 sentences) expressing your thoughts on building offshore wind farms in areas where whales feed and migrate. Include whether you believe it’s possible to find a balance between producing sustainable energy and protecting endangered species. Explain your reasons and consider both the environmental and energy aspects.

Consider the following questions while writing your response:

Do you think it’s important to protect endangered species like Blue whales even while trying to fight climate change?

What do you think could be the potential effects of wind farms on whales, especially their migration patterns?

Is there a way to balance the need for sustainable energy with protecting marine life?

Edit and Uplevel: After writing, read through your response aloud to yourself to make sure your ideas are clear, there are no omissions, and the writing makes sense. Next, you can check for any spelling or grammar mistakes that you can fix.

Time: allow at least 30 minutes to complete the task

Curriculum Links: English, Oral Language, Big Write, VCOP, HASS