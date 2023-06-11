Smoke from hundreds of bushfires burning in Canada have caused record air pollution in New York

environment Reading level: orange

Smoke from hundreds of bushfires burning out of control in Canada have caused record air pollution that is swamping* most of the United States and putting millions of people under health warnings*.

In Manhattan, where the atmosphere is usually improved by fresh air drifting down from its northern neighbour Canada, wildfires raging in British Columbia, Quebec, and Nova Scotia have turned the air of New York City into a brown and orange health hazard, the likes of which has never been recorded.

New York’s La Guardia Airport had grounded incoming flights due to poor visibility*.

On Wednesday, Jodie Comer who is currently starring on Broadway* in Australian playwright* Suzie Miller’s acclaimed play, Prima Facie*, was helped offstage after 10 minutes saying she was unable to breathe.

An audience member said that soon after the performance began, Comer coughed and then said, “I can’t breathe in this air.”

Shows including Hamilton and Camelot at New York’s Lincoln Centre* were all cancelled citing* the air quality, which was reported to be “the worst in the world.”

“Tonight’s performance of ‘Hamilton’ will not go on as scheduled,” read a statement on the show’s Instagram story. “The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening.”

The devastating fires have displaced* more than 20,000 people and scorched about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country’s worst ever.

More than 100 million people across the northeastern United States, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings after the smoke drifted hundreds of miles from Canada.

The smoke that has spewed from the fires in Canada is “exceptionally rare” and “extreme”, said Ryan Stauffer, a NASA scientist specialising in air pollution.

The conditions are expected to last for at least two more days and have alarmed* experts because the Northern summer has barely begun.

“In the last 20 or 25 years, the only event that comes even close to what we’re seeing in the past few days was a very similar situation on July 7 and 8, 2002,” Stauffer told AFP.

“And that was … maybe even an eerily* similar set up, where there were new wildfires in Quebec, this smoke streams directly into the northeastern of the United States.

“That is the top most polluted, in terms of this particular matter*, date on record. … So this is exceptionally rare … It’s really just an extreme event.”

Millions of Americans are under health warnings with pollution at “code red*” levels.

For the second day, authorities are warning people, including healthy adults and children, to avoid outdoor activities and to wear their coronavirus masks again.

The thick smoke wafting* down from Eastern Canada is releasing “countless” dangerous particles in the air, doctors say that may trigger fatal ailments*.

The smoke carries particulate matter that can damage the lungs, heart, and enter the bloodstream and cause heart attacks and stroke*, according to experts.

Wildfire smoke shrouds New York City as air quality plummets.

