Protecting life in Earth’s ocean finally has an international solution after the United Nations* agreed on a landmark* high seas* treaty.*

More than a decade in the making, the first international treaty aims to promote the conservation* and sustainable* use of marine biodiversity* in international waters, which covers almost half the planet.

It is seen as essential to conserving 30 per cent of the world’s land and ocean by 2030, as agreed by world governments in a historic accord* signed in Montreal in December.

Ocean ecosystems create half the oxygen humans breathe and limit global warming by absorbing much of the carbon dioxide* emitted* by human activities.

But only about one per cent of the high seas are currently protected.

The treaty, which will take effect once ratified* by 60 countries, begins by recognising the biodiversity loss and degradation* of ecosystems of the ocean, due to, in particular, climate change.

These impacts include the warming of ocean waters – the world’s seas have absorbed more than 90 per cent of the excess heat caused by burning fossil fuels* – along with loss of oxygen, acidification*, plastics and other pollutants and overfishing.

Currently almost all protected marine areas are within waters that are considered part of a particular country’s territory.

The treaty, however, allows for these protected marine areas to be extended into international open ocean to create sanctuaries*, particularly in areas that are fragile, unique or crucial for endangered species.

The treaty also calls for countries to assess the potential impact on international waters of activities that may cause “substantial pollution” or harm the marine environment.

GLOSSARY

United Nations: an international organisation that was established in 1945 and aims to solve world problems in a peaceful way

an international organisation that was established in 1945 and aims to solve world problems in a peaceful way landmark: an event or discovery marking an important stage or turning point in something

an event or discovery marking an important stage or turning point in something high seas: the part of a sea or ocean that is well away from land

the part of a sea or ocean that is well away from land treaty: an agreement or arrangement made by negotiation

an agreement or arrangement made by negotiation conservation: the act of protecting Earth’s natural resources for current and future generations

the act of protecting Earth’s natural resources for current and future generations sustainable: made in a way that causes little or no damage to the environment

made in a way that causes little or no damage to the environment biodiversity: the variety of plant and animal life in the world

the variety of plant and animal life in the world accord: an official agreement or treaty

an official agreement or treaty carbon dioxide: a colourless, odourless gas produced by respiration

a colourless, odourless gas produced by respiration emitted: to throw or give off or out

to throw or give off or out ratified: to formally approve

to formally approve degradation: the process in which the beauty or quality of something is destroyed or spoiled

the process in which the beauty or quality of something is destroyed or spoiled fossil fuels: a fuel (such as coal, oil, or natural gas) that is formed in the earth from dead plants or animals

a fuel (such as coal, oil, or natural gas) that is formed in the earth from dead plants or animals acidification: process of being converted into an acid

process of being converted into an acid sanctuaries: a safe place

QUICK QUIZ

What will this high seas treaty achieve? What percentage of the high seas is currently protected? The plan is to conserve 30 per cent of the world’s land and ocean by when? How many countries need to sign the treaty before it’s approved? Why do we need to create sanctuaries in international open waters?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a List

What activities might ‘cause “substantial pollution” or harm the marine environment’? List as many things that you can think of.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Geography

2. Extension

Why do you it has taken so long for this treaty to finally be made? Brainstorm as many ideas as you can.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Geography, Science, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.