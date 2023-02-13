Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100, study finds

environment Reading level: orange

The world’s glaciers* are shrinking and disappearing faster than scientists thought, with two-thirds of them projected* to melt out of existence by the end of the century at current climate change trends, according to a new study.

But if the world can limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree and fulfil international goals – technically possible but unlikely according to many scientists – then slightly less than half the globe’s glaciers will disappear, the study says.

On the other hand, 83 per cent of the world’s glaciers would be likely to disappear by the year 2100 if global temperatures increased even more than the current rate of warming.

The study, published in the Science journal on January 5, examined all of the globe’s 215,000 land-based glaciers – not counting those on ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica – in a more comprehensive* way than past studies.

Scientists used computer simulations* to calculate, using different levels of warming, how many glaciers would disappear, how many trillions of tons of ice would melt and how much it would contribute to sea level rise.

The world is now on track for a 2.7-degree Celsius temperature rise since pre-industrial times, which by the year 2100 means losing 32 per cent of the world’s glacier mass, or 48.5 trillion metric tons of ice, as well as 68 per cent of the glaciers disappearing.

That would increase sea levels by 11.5cm in addition to seas already getting larger from melting ice sheets and warmer water, said study lead author David Rounce, from Carnegie Mellon University in the US.

“No matter what, we’re going to lose a lot of the glaciers,” said Dr Rounce, a glaciologist and engineering professor. “But we have the ability to make a difference by limiting how many glaciers we lose.”

Study co-author Regine Hock, a glaciologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the US and the University of Oslo in Norway, said that “for many small glaciers it is too late”.

“However, globally our results clearly show that every degree of global temperature matters to keep as much ice as possible locked up in the glaciers,” Professor Hock said.

The study projected ice loss by 2100 would range from 38.7 trillion metric tons to 64.4 trillion metric tons, depending on how much the globe warmed and how much coal, oil and gas was burned.

The study calculated that all of that melting ice would add anywhere from 9cm in the best case to 16.6cm in the worst case to the world’s sea level. That is 4 per cent to 14 per cent more than previous projections.

Climate Central chief executive Ben Strauss said an 11.4cm sea level rise from melting glaciers would mean more than 10 million people around the world would find themselves living below the high tide line.

National Snow and Ice Center deputy lead scientist Twila Moon, who wasn’t part of the study, said glaciers were crucial to people’s lives in much of the world.

“Glaciers provide drinking water, agricultural water, hydropower and other services that support billions of people,” Dr Moon said.

She said the study “represents significant advances in projecting how the world’s glaciers may change over the next 80 years due to human-created climate change”.

