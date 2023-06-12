Young ‘local legend’ cleans up community for all the grandmas

environment Reading level: green

An 11-year-old rubbish warrior is on a mission in Queensland to clean up his local community. Xavier Van Steenis has spent years picking up empty bottles and discarded* wrappers left behind at a busy bus stop in Townsville.

While most people walk by trash they pass on the ground, this soft-spoken quiet achiever always picks it up.

A few years ago, when Xavier walked past the bus stop at his local shopping centre and noticed the unsightly* mess people had left behind, he felt compelled* to do something about it.

Now picking up rubbish has become a regular habit for the Rasmussen State School student before he goes into the shops with his family.

“I went to the shops, I looked at the mess and said, ‘No one’s grandma should have to sit around in this mess’,” he said.

“That’s why I picked it all up. It made me feel bad. This is my hometown and I want it to look tidy.”

A social media post about Xavier’s good deeds recently attracted a lot of praise on Facebook.

It led to him being connected with the TIDY Up Townsville Group and the 11-year-old joined them on a recent clean-up at Bushland Beach.

“Down at Bushland Beach, there are private properties with a lot of rubbish hiding around,” he said.

“There was a lot of plastic, paper, cardboard, broken glass, bottles and cigarette butts. We even found animals’ skulls and dead birds.”

Xavier said he and his family wanted to continue to join TIDY Up Townsville Group as they clean up the community.

He wants to encourage others to help keep their own hometown clean by doing simple things like picking up a piece of rubbish you see on the ground or remembering to put your trash in the bin.

Xavier has since been awarded the “local legend of the week” title by the The Townsville Bulletin.

GLOSSARY

discarded: when something is thrown away or disposed because it is no longer needed

unsightly: ugly, unpleasant to look at

compelled: having to do something because you feel it is necessary

QUICK QUIZ

What city does Xavier live in? How old is Zac? Where did his clean up mission begin? What’s the name of the group he joined to clean up Bushland Beach? Which newspaper named Xavier “local legend of the week”?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Positive personality traits

Xavier’s actions demonstrate good character.

What positive personality traits (or personal strengths) can you name that you think describe Xavier?

Choose three of these personality traits that you think you also possess and give examples to explain how you demonstrate them.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Xavier has become involved with the TIDY Up Townsville Group. Research to find out if any similar groups operate in your local area and when their upcoming events are.

Perhaps you could organise your friends or family to join the next event.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; Sustainability

VCOP ACTIVITY

I spy nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.