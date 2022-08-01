explainers Reading level: orange

Australians could soon be voting in a referendum about whether to change our constitution to include a First Nations Voice to Parliament*.

Kids News looks at what a First Nations Voice to Parliament could be and some of the recent events that have brought us to this point.

THE CONSTITUTION

When Australia came together as a nation, at Federation on January 1, 1901, we began using a set of rules called the Australian Constitution.

The rules tell us how Australia is governed*, including information on how parliament works, what it can make laws about and how power is shared.

The constitution can only be changed if the people of Australia agree through a vote called a referendum. Voting in a referendum in Australia is compulsory* for all people aged 18 and over who are eligible* to vote.

NEW PRIME MINISTER, NEW COMMITMENT

Late at night on May 21 this year Labor leader Anthony Albanese claimed victory in the federal election. The following Monday he was sworn in* as Australia’s 31st prime minister.

This is how he started his victory speech:

“I begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging*. And on behalf of the Australian Labor Party, I commit to the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.”

Later in the speech Mr Albanese said: “Together we can embrace the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“We can answer its patient, gracious call for a voice enshrined* in our constitution. Because all of us ought to be proud that among our great multicultural society we count the oldest living continuous culture in the world.”

ULURU STATEMENT FROM THE HEART

The Uluru Statement is an invitation to the Australian people to support a change to the Australian Constitution to include a First Nations Voice to Parliament. This change would be achieved through a referendum.

In the weeks leading up to the May election, then prime minister Scott Morrison declared that if he was re-elected, he would not support a referendum on changing the Australian Constitution to include a Voice to Parliament.

The Uluru Statement is also an invitation to support a Makarrata commission, which is a process of truth-telling and coming to agreement between governments and First Nations.

The Uluru Statement was written after a series of meetings and discussions around Australia in 2016 and 2017 that were an opportunity for First Nations people to share their experiences and their hopes for the future. These meetings were called regional dialogues* and what was shared helped shape the Uluru Statement.

The statement was signed in May 2017 at the National First Nations Constitutional Convention at Uluru, Northern Territory, by more than 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives.

You can read the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full at ulurustatement.org

FIRST NATIONS VOICE TO PARLIAMENT

The Uluru Statement from the Heart doesn’t set out exactly what a First Nations Voice to Parliament should be or how it would work, just that it should be allowed to exist according to the Australian Constitution. Once something is part of the constitution it takes another successful referendum to remove it.

The powers and processes of a First Nations Voice would be worked out between government and First Nations people after a successful referendum, but it’s likely to be an elected national committee that has a say on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

With a First Nations Voice, laws and decisions must be made with First Nations, not for or about First Nations.

Several other countries have a First Nations Voice. In New Zealand, seven seats in the national parliament are reserved for Maori people. The constitution in Colombia requires the government to consult First Nations about things like mining or forestry on Indigenous land.

Scandinavian countries Norway, Sweden and Finland all have First Nations Parliaments that must be consulted on relevant issues.

A third house of parliament, in addition to the House of Representatives and the Senate, is not being considered in Australia.

MAKARRATA COMMISSION

The Uluru Statement also invites the Australian people to support a Makarrata commission. In Yolgnu language, Makarrata means a coming together after a struggle.

A Makarrata commission would have two main goals: truth-telling about the treatment of First Nations people in the past, and treaty-making.

A treaty is a legal, formal agreement. This treaty would be between government and First Nations people and its purpose would be to legally recognise First Nations histories and prior* occupation of land, as well as injustices* that have occurred.

STATES AND TERRITORIES

A Makarrata commission would take into account processes already begun around Australia.

Victoria has had a First People’s Assembly of elected representatives since 2019. The Assembly’s role is to work with the state government to discuss treaties.

South Australia’s government committed to adopting the Uluru Statement after the 2019 election. The state’s Attorney-General* wanted to begin working on a state version of a Voice to Parliament without waiting for a federal version.

GLOSSARY

parliament: the group of people (and the place they gather in) that makes laws

the group of people (and the place they gather in) that makes laws governed: managed, ruled, led (by the government)

managed, ruled, led (by the government) compulsory: a rule or law says it must be done

a rule or law says it must be done eligible: has the right to do something

has the right to do something sworn in: recited an oath to promise to do a job properly

recited an oath to promise to do a job properly emerging: upcoming or future

upcoming or future enshrined: set or stated in a way that means it is protected and will continue

set or stated in a way that means it is protected and will continue dialogues: conversations

conversations prior: coming before

coming before injustices: things that aren’t fair or right

things that aren’t fair or right Attorney-General: person in charge of giving legal advice to the government or representing the government in legal issues

