One of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes erupts in Mexico

One of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes has started spewing* smoke, ash and molten* rocks into the sky.

The alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano in central Mexico was raised to ‘yellow phase three’, meaning the 25 million residents who live within 100km of the volcano are preparing to flee to safety if its eruptions* worsen.

The volcano, which is 5426m tall and has the nickname ‘El Popo,’ is very active and has been sending toxic* fumes, ash and lumps of red-hot rocks into the air repeatedly for almost 30 years, since it awakened in 1994.

El Popo rarely shoots up hot lava but this week has already blanketed cities with falling ash and forced airports to temporarily stop flights.

Mexico’s National Disaster Prevention Centre came up with the three ‘stoplight’ colours — green for safety, yellow for alert and red for danger — to explain the situation to residents who have grown used to living with the eruptions.

Most years the warnings remain on yellow stage one or two. The yellow phase three activated at the weekend means “intermediate to high activity” and is triggered when the volcano shows “significant explosions of increasing intensity* that shoot fragments (of rock) over considerable distances”.

The next step, a red alert, triggers mandatory* evacuations, and dozens of emergency shelters have already been opened just in case they are needed.

Scientists carefully monitor El Pepo for changes in its behaviour using heat sensors, cameras and hi-tech equipment around the summit to measure movement. All operate 24 hours a day and report back to the 13 scientists who also work in shifts around the clock in their Mexico City command centre.

Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spews smoke and ash

Interestingly, another of the world’s most active volcanoes, Mt Etna on the European island of Sicily, also erupted at the weekend. Its short burst of activity over 24 hours sent ash across the island, halted flights and saw lava fountains fly into the air.

VOLCANO FACTS

