Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92.

That’s more than any other planet in our solar system. Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 moons.

The Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center*, said Scott Sheppard who was part of the discovery team.

They were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations*.

These newest moons range in size from one kilometre to three kilometres.

Europe's JUICE probe to head to Jupiter in search of signs of life

“I hope we can get an image of one of these outer moons close-up in the near future to better determine their origins,” said Sheppard.

In April, the European Space Agency is sending a spacecraft to Jupiter to study the planet and some of its biggest, icy moons. And next year, NASA will further explore one of Jupiter’s moons to see if it’s hiding an ocean beneath its frozen crust*.

Sheppard — who discovered quite a few moons around Saturn a few years ago and has taken part in 70 moon discoveries so far around Jupiter — expects to keep adding to the lunar tally*.

Jupiter and Saturn are loaded with small moons, believed to be fragments* of once bigger moons that collided with one another or with comets or asteroids.

The same goes for Uranus and Neptune, but they’re so distant that it makes moon-spotting even harder.

For the record, Uranus has 27 confirmed moons, Neptune 14, Mars two and Earth one. Venus and Mercury come up empty.

Jupiter’s newly discovered moons have yet to be named. Sheppard said only half of them are big enough — at least 1.5 kilometres or so — to qualify for a name.

GLOSSARY

International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center: the official body monitoring minor planets

the official body monitoring minor planets observations: a statement based on something one has seen, heard or noticed

a statement based on something one has seen, heard or noticed frozen crust: the ice outer layer of Jupiter

the ice outer layer of Jupiter lunar: to do with the Moon

to do with the Moon tally: the current score or amount

the current score or amount fragments: small parts that have been separated from something

small parts that have been separated from something comets: space objects made of ice and dust

space objects made of ice and dust asteroids: small rocks circling the sun

