health Reading level: green

First aid training took a tumble during the Covid pandemic, prompting a call for all kids across Australia to get the chance to become lifesavers.

The drop has been particularly bad in lockdown-heavy Melbourne, where first aid training numbers have dropped by almost half amid unprecedented* demand on Victoria’s ambulance and emergency department resources.

St John Ambulance Victoria has taught lifesaving skills to more than 1.2 million primary school children since launching its First Aid in Schools program a decade ago.

And expanding into secondary schools could save more lives, St John chief executive Gordon Botwright said.

For a $600,000 investment from the Victorian Government, Mr Botwright said about 20,000 students a year could become first aid qualified, with most students able to pick up the skills more easily than adults.

“Exposing children in primary school to the initial aspects of first aid, but then continuing that into secondary school, means there’s going to be so much more confidence in the community,” he said.

“There’s plenty of evidence that when we introduce children as young as five, six and seven years old to first aid, and put it into a fun environment, how quickly they pick up.”

St John has funded the First Aid in Schools program in primary schools as part of its charitable works since 2012. Children aged over 12 can enrol in regular St John first aid courses, at a cost.

Kids can also learn first aid via a game created by St John, First Aid Action Hero, which can be downloaded as an app on smartphones.

Grade 6 student Kayla Kimble would like to have regular first aid training at school – especially after finding herself in a position where it would have come in handy.

Last year, the 12-year-old from regional Victoria was out walking with elderly neighbour Sylvia and her dog when Sylvia lost her balance and fell just outside her home.

“She hit her nose on the ground, and was laying on gravel and concrete,” Kayla said.

“It was a very big shock.”

Kayla sprang into action, checking her neighbour for injuries and, after confirming Sylvia was conscious* and not bleeding, “bolting to the nearest place I could see people”.

Those people – other neighbours – called an ambulance and helped Kayla contact Sylvia’s husband. Kayla also ran two doors down to alert mum Samantha, who is qualified in first aid after many years as a Red Cross Emergency Services and GoodSAM* volunteer*.

The then-11 year old also helped Sylvia, who had dementia*, by finding a blanket to keep her warm, looking after her dog, making sure there was no further danger from cars pulling into the driveway, and comforting and reassuring her.

“I sat down next to her and said, ‘It’s OK, your dog is all right, everything will be fine’,” Kayla said.

“Luckily she didn’t have too bad injuries – she wasn’t bleeding, but she had a few scratches.

“She remained conscious the entire time, but she was a bit dizzy.”

The Girl Guide and Salvation Army volunteer said she knew what to do by drawing on first aid information she had been taught at school several years ago, and by her mum. But more formal and regular training would have been even more helpful.

”First aid is very important – it can save a life,” she said.

GLOSSARY

unprecedented: never having happened or existed in the past

never having happened or existed in the past conscious: aware of what is happening, clear-headed, awake

aware of what is happening, clear-headed, awake GoodSAM: a smartphone app that alerts responders to someone nearby in cardiac arrest, the names comes from “good Samaritan”, or someone who helps others in trouble

a smartphone app that alerts responders to someone nearby in cardiac arrest, the names comes from “good Samaritan”, or someone who helps others in trouble volunteer: someone who does something willingly and without pay, especially helping others

someone who does something willingly and without pay, especially helping others dementia: collection of disorders affecting the brain affecting thinking, memory and behaviour

EXTRA READING

Kids can help keep families safe

Why swim between the flags?

Deadliest snakes could save lives

QUICK QUIZ

St John Ambulance Victoria has taught first aid to how many primary school students in the past decade? What investment from the Victorian Government would allow St John Ambulance Victoria to train 20,000 students in first aid? What is the St John first aid game called? After Sylvia’s fall, which two details did Kayla confirm before she ran to get help? How else did she help her elderly neighbour, who suffered from dementia?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a story

Write a story. The main character of your story is First Aid Action Hero.

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

Can you think of another important skill that kids should learn? Identify the skill and write a paragraph explaining why it is so important. Then, write a short plan for how you think kids could learn the skill in a fun and motivating way.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

First aid is very important – it can save a life

In the article, Kayla says, “First aid is very important – it can save a life.”

Do you agree with her?

Write a letter to your principal convincing them of your viewpoint towards this statement. Convince them to either encourage first aid training for the students of your school, or that you don’t believe it would be beneficial.

Remember to use your emotive and persuasive language to explain your point of view. Try and strengthen your arguments with evidence or examples.

Analyse your VCOP within your letter to connect with your audience.