Gamers at risk of gaming disorder and hallucinations, research shows

Diehard gamers are at risk of a disorder that causes them to hallucinate images or sounds from the games they play in real life, research shows.

Teenagers that play video games for hours on end have reported seeing “health bars” above people’s heads and hearing narration when they go about their daily lives.

A recent meeting of Australian and New Zealand psychiatrists discussed the condition, known as Gaming transfer phenomenon, or GTP, which can cause gamers to see things that aren’t really there.

The condition is thought to be related to video game addiction or gaming disorder (GD) where gamers can’t stop playing video games and will even skip meals so they can keep playing.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) said they believed about 10 per cent of young people had GD and that cases had exploded since the pandemic.

Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital (FSH) opened a clinic dealing with cases of GD in 2021.

Psychiatrist Kavita Seth said the problems begin when gamers are playing to the point where they are unable to stop themselves and become angry if someone else tries to stop them.

“They prioritise it over sleep, over having meals, going to school, completing school homework, completing social activities,” Dr Seth said.

Some GD patients can develop GTP when gamers start seeing elements of the game, or hearing audio, long after they put down the controller.

Psychologist Dr Angelica Ortiz de Gortari claims to have come up with the name “GTP” during a study in 2010.

She said a 17-year-old gamer that featured in the study started seeing “health bars” in real life.

“When I really was a hardcore player in WoW (World of Warcraft), when I got my adrenaline pumping, I started seeing health bars above people’s heads,” the gamer said.

Another gamer, Daniel Owens, described his experience with insomnia when playing Portal 2.

“It was to the point that it interrupted my sleeping patterns,” he said. “It felt as if my body went to sleep but my mind was still working. It seems to happen in games with frequent sidekick interaction or a narrator.

“I remember specifically on another occasion, after Super Mario Sunshine came out, that I could not sleep for a full night for nearly a week after playing it. That was the worst.

“I’ve never had anything bleed into my waking life, though, but could see that possibly happening to a person that plays video games more frequently.”

Dr de Gortari said some of the key factors in prolonged game-play such as sensory overload and entering a trance state played a part in the condition.

She said GTP is a good reason to reflect on how well the human mind will cope as technology continues to advance.

GLOSSARY

hallucinate: when the brain creates images or sounds that aren’t real and can’t be seen by others

psychiatrists: doctors that treat mental illnesses and disorders

phenomenon: an event that can be seen

addiction: a very strong urge to do something that is hard to control or stop

adrenaline: a hormone released in the body when feeling a strong emotion like anger or fear that give a person a jolt of energy

insomnia: a condition where a person can't sleep or has trouble sleeping enough

sidekick: a character that helps the main character

prolonged: a long period of time

sensory overload: when something around us overstimulates us and our brains struggle to process all the information given by our five senses

