One in five teenagers consumes energy drinks under the impression they are good for health, a study has found.

The concerning new research questioned almost 4000 high school students about the high-caffeine*, high-sugar drinks and found that boys were much likelier to drink them.

Australian regulations ­require brands to label their drinks as “not suitable for children”, yet the findings published in the Journal of ­Nutrition Education and ­Behaviour revealed many teens still believed the drinks were beneficial.

This confusion was despite energy drink consumption being linked to headaches, stomach aches, insomnia*, ­fatigue*, irritation and hyperactivity* and inattention symptoms.

The research also revealed teens who drank energy drinks were more likely to have parents who did not understand the health risks and were willing to buy them for their children.

Teens who drank energy drinks were also found to have a stronger propensity* for “sensation seeking”, a personality trait that craves risky or adrenaline-fuelled experiences.

This disposition* makes them especially vulnerable* to the marketing of ­energy drinks, which are often portrayed as products to boost energy and performance and linked to high-risk ­activities such as motor racing or extreme sport.

Red Bull, for example, partners with brands such as Puma, Tag Heuer and Honda, while Monster Energy sponsors the likes of UFC fighters, professional skateboarders and Formula One drivers.

The energy drink market is predicted to swell to a staggering $72 billion by 2024.

Separate market analysis showed teens who drink energy drinks were more likely to demonstrate anti-social behaviour, including smoking, alcohol consumption and other substance use, as well as have ­issues with regulation* and metacognitive* skills.

One 16-year-old girl said she did not make a habit of drinking the beverages, but sometimes bought one after school.

“I know they’re not great for you, but sometimes I get to the end of a school day and I am just absolutely exhausted,” she said.

“You get up at around 7am, sit through a whole school day and then go straight home, only to study through to 11pm – assuming you don’t have extra-curricular activities.

“It’s not something I recommend, but they taste good and sometimes I feel like I’d benefit from a hit of caffeine.”

Due to the prevalence* of teenagers incorrectly believing energy drinks were beneficial for their health, the researchers suggested campaigns or ­initiatives were necessary to educate students on the health risks.

