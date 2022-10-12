health Reading level: green

Parents will no longer be told when schools have Covid cases and mask wearing is “supported” rather than “recommended” under new infection rules for Victorian schools taking effect on Thursday.

In changes similar to eased Covid mandates in other Australian states and territories, vaccination is no longer required for staff, parents or visitors in any school setting and physical distancing has also eased, according to updated guidelines for all 1500 government and 500 Catholic schools.

The rules come into effect when the pandemic declaration* ends at midnight Wednesday and Victorians will no longer have to isolate after testing positive to Covid.

However, students and staff with Covid are required to stay home for five days or until their symptoms* end.

The new rules mean that from Thursday there is no longer a requirement for classes to be held outside where possible and for camps and excursions to be postponed in the case of staff shortages. Windows can now be closed if needed.

The new government guide, dated October 13, states: “CovidSafe measures have changed but all Victorian government schools are required to continue to implement* important practices to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission*”.

“Schools must continue to take the important steps of ensuring air purifiers* are in use, external ventilation* is maximised*, good personal hygiene is encouraged and face masks continue to be made available for staff, students and visitors who wish to wear them.”

The state guidelines are now just 1200 words long, cut from the previous guide which had 6000 words about issues such as the “three Vs – Ventilation, Vaccination and Vital CovidSafe steps”.

However, schools are still encouraged to maximise airflow and staff are encouraged to keep up with vaccinations.

Although vaccination mandates* were relaxed in most schools mid-year, they continued to apply in specialist schools.

There are now also no requirements for students to regularly test using RATs although schools with supplies may keep giving them out.

Masks were previously recommended to be worn in indoor settings or outside where physical distancing was not possible, and had to be worn by household contacts over the age of eight.

The new rules simply state that staff and students “who wish to wear a face mask should be supported to do so”.

There is mention of health advice that suggests masks can be worn by close contacts and Covid-positive people, but there are no longer no specific rules for schools.

The Catholic advice states: “Staff and students who wish to wear a face mask should be supported to do so, and schools should continue to make face masks available for staff, students and visitors”.

Complicated risk-assessment rules for school activities such as camps are now past, along with requirements for staff to keep a 1.5m distance from each other. Students also now no longer have to stay physically distant from each other. In addition, outdoor spaces are no longer prioritised. Schools also no longer have to advise parents and staff via a daily email of new Covid cases.

Staff who test positive to Covid-19 will be able to access five days’ paid special leave without a medical certificate, in addition to personal leave.

In the Catholic system, only staff who contract Covid at school can access five days of special infection leave.

The new Catholic staff advice states: “Staff who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to access five days’ paid infectious diseases leave when Covid-19 has been contracted at school, without a medical certificate (though evidence, such as an RAT, may be required), in addition to personal leave.

The advice also states that staff who remain unfit for work after five days will require a medical certificate, but can access personal leave for the duration of the time they’re unwell.

GLOSSARY

declaration: formal, official document or announcement that can be used in a court of law

formal, official document or announcement that can be used in a court of law symptoms: a physical or mental problem that may indicate a disease or condition

a physical or mental problem that may indicate a disease or condition implement: to put a plan or system into action

to put a plan or system into action transmission: how infection moves and spreads from one person to another

how infection moves and spreads from one person to another purifiers: machine or substance that removes harmful substances from something

machine or substance that removes harmful substances from something ventilation: act or process of allowing fresh air to get into a room or building

act or process of allowing fresh air to get into a room or building maximised: made as great in amount, size, or importance as possible

made as great in amount, size, or importance as possible mandate: official order or policy giving authority to do something

