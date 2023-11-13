New vaping laws: changes made to reduce teen usage

health Reading level: red

In a bid to curb* teen vaping, significant changes in vaping regulations are set to be introduced, with a phased implementation* starting next year.

Under the new rules, the import of all disposable vapes*, the type most often used by teens and sold through retailers – will be banned.

The only vapes legally allowed into the country will be pharmaceutical products*, prescribed by a doctor to help people quit smoking.

Doctors will exercise their clinical judgment* in determining whether a prescription* is required for vaping products.

Quit – an organisation dedicated to helping people quit and overcome the addiction* of smoking and vaping – said it was already treating vapers as young as 12 and had developed extra support for teenagers in advance of the law changes using channels such as Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and text messaging.

“Many people may not even realise they’ve been addicted to nicotine until the point when the e-cigarettes no longer become readily available,” Quit’s head of prevention Craig Sullivan said.

Importers* of vaping products will need a permit from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)*.

Pharmaceutical vapes will need to be sold in plain packaging, devoid of flavours or colours, with stringent regulation* of ingredients.

Health Minister Mark Butler said current laws involved a “ridiculous process of confiscating vapes and then sending them off to a lab to be tested, knowing what the test results are going to show: that is, that there’s nicotine in them, in spite of the fact they’re not labelled that way”.

Under the new rules, this testing won’t be necessary as the vapes will be banned outright.

Up until now, vapes have been available by prescription through doctors, with approximately 74,192 patients accessing them this way.

Under the government’s new reforms*, access to vapes through the Personal Importation Scheme* will be restricted. The crackdown comes as Aussie teens and young adults share their experiences of vaping addiction, encouraging others to quit in a new social media campaign for the Minderoo Foundation.

For those in need of support to quit smoking or vaping, Quit can be reached at 137 848 or through their website at quit.org.au

GLOSSARY

curb: to control or reduce

to control or reduce phased implementation: introducing changes gradually in different stages

introducing changes gradually in different stages disposable vapes: vaping devices that can be used once and thrown away

vaping devices that can be used once and thrown away pharmaceutical products: medicines approved for medical use

medicines approved for medical use clinical judgment: the decision made by a doctor based on their medical expertise

the decision made by a doctor based on their medical expertise prescription: a written order from a doctor for medication

a written order from a doctor for medication addiction: a strong dependence on something, such as nicotine

a strong dependence on something, such as nicotine importers: people or businesses bringing products into the country

people or businesses bringing products into the country Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA): a government agency that regulates medical products

a government agency that regulates medical products stringent regulation: strict control or rules

strict control or rules reforms: changes or improvements to existing rules or laws

changes or improvements to existing rules or laws personal importation scheme: a system allowing individuals to bring products from abroad for personal use

EXTRA READING

QUICK QUIZ

What are the significant changes in vaping regulations aimed at reducing teen vaping? What will be banned under the new rules? What types of vapes will be legally allowed into the country? Who determines whether a prescription is required for vaping products? How can teenagers get extra support in quitting vaping according to the story?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Support to quit vaping

The Kids News article mentions that “new supports are being developed to help thousands of teens expected to be in distress when they are unable to maintain their nicotine habit”.

What might symptoms of “distress” look like for teenagers as young as 12 years?

–

–

–

Give three suggestions that might help support teenagers quit nicotine for good?

–

–

–

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

What do you already know about vaping?

Read the following infographic from Quit.org.au on teen vaping. Does this make you think twice about vaping and the dangers associated with it?

VCOP ACTIVITY

Summarise the article

A summary can be a really good way to grab the main idea plus some key points in the article as a highlight. Think of the summary like a little advertisement or extract you could use to encourage people to read the article in detail. You want to give them an overview of the article that includes the main idea (being able to tell the audience what the article is about in one sentence), plus a few of the key points of the information.

Remember to re-read your summary to check that it is clear, concise and makes sense to the audience who haven’t read the article yet. You need to make language choices that allow you to explain the information in only a few sentences.