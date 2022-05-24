health Reading level: orange

Two tomatoes a day could keep the doctor away, if British scientists have their way. A research team led by scientists at the John Innes Centre in Norwich have changed the genetic* makeup of tomatoes to become a strong source of vitamin D, which regulates nutrients* like calcium* that are crucial for keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

Although vitamin D is created in our bodies after exposure* to sunlight, its major source is food, largely in dairy and meat.

Low vitamin D levels – associated with a huge range of conditions, from cancer to heart disease – affect roughly one billion people globally, the researchers said. Co-author of the study, Professor Cathie Martin, told Australia’s 3AW radio that people in the northern hemisphere often got less sun, but they were not the only ones who were vitamin D deficient*.

“There’s a big, strong genetic component, meaning that a lot of people in Asia, particularly Southeast Asia, also suffer deficiency in vitamin D,” she said. “Plants don’t normally produce provitamin D, which is what we’ve done.

“They’re purple, the ones that we’ve engineered*. Those are genetically modified* organisms and there we introduced a couple of genes … pigments* in plants that are also supposed to have health benefits, a bit like super fruits, like blackberries and cranberries – the same compounds as in those.”

Tomato leaves naturally contain one of the building blocks of vitamin D3, called 7-DHC. Vitamin D3 is considered best at raising vitamin D levels in the body. The scientists used a tool called Crispr that worked like a pair of genetic scissors to edit the plant’s genome*, so that 7-DHC substantially built up in the tomato fruit and leaves. When leaves and the sliced fruit were exposed to ultraviolet* light for an hour, one tomato contained the equivalent vitamin D levels as two medium-sized eggs or 28g of tuna.

The researchers’ results were published in the journal Nature Plants. They are now assessing whether sunshine, instead of ultraviolet light, can effectively convert 7-DHC to vitamin D3, and it could be some time before the modified tomatoes are ready for the supermarket.

But two medium, gene-adjusted tomatoes should be enough to fill the gap in vitamin D from dietary sources, said the study’s lead author, postdoctoral researcher Dr Jie Li, who added that it was hard to tell a modified tomato from a wild one.

“They taste like tomatoes,” Professor Martin said.

What’s the deal with vitamin D?

Vitamin D is really important for healthy bodies

It is a fat-soluble* vitamin, both a nutrient we eat and a hormone our bodies make

Children need vitamin D for bone growth and development and it helps us absorb calcium

Vitamin D and sunlight

Kids need sunlight on their skin for their bodies to make vitamin D and they get about 80 per cent of their vitamin D this way

Scientists aren’t exactly sure how much sun Australian kids need for good levels of vitamin D, but they do know it depends on where you live and the time of year

Exercise helps your body make vitamin D, so do some daily physical activity while you’re outside in the sun

Vitamin D and food

Most children won’t get enough vitamin D from food alone, but food with lots of vitamin D adds to the vitamin D you get from sunshine

Foods naturally containing vitamin D include fresh fatty fish (salmon, herring, mackerel and sardines), liver, mushrooms and egg yolks

Some low-fat dairy products, breakfast cereals and margarine have vitamin D added to them and all infant formula contains vitamin D

What happens when we don’t get enough vitamin D?

Serious vitamin D deficiency in children can cause weak bones and joints, delayed motor development, muscle weakness, aches, pains and fractures

Vitamin D deficiency in adults has been linked to osteoporosis*, some cancers, heart disease and diabetes

Source: Raising Children Network

GLOSSARY

genetic: relating to genes and the origin and variation of organisms via their DNA

relating to genes and the origin and variation of organisms via their DNA nutrients: chemical compounds in food that the body uses to function properly

chemical compounds in food that the body uses to function properly calcium: most common mineral in the body, needed for healthy teeth, bones and other tissue

most common mineral in the body, needed for healthy teeth, bones and other tissue exposure: experiencing or being affected by something in a particular situation or place

experiencing or being affected by something in a particular situation or place deficient: lacking, incomplete, defective, inadequate in quantity or supply

lacking, incomplete, defective, inadequate in quantity or supply engineered: designed and created using scientific principles

designed and created using scientific principles modified: changed, altered, adjusted

changed, altered, adjusted pigments: plant molecules that absorb light for growth and energy

plant molecules that absorb light for growth and energy genome: complete set of genetic information in an organism

complete set of genetic information in an organism ultraviolet (UV): high frequency, electromagnetic radiation that can damage tissue

high frequency, electromagnetic radiation that can damage tissue fat-soluble: vitamin that can dissolve in fats and oils

vitamin that can dissolve in fats and oils osteoporosis: condition causing bones to become thin, weak and fragile

