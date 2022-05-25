Child’s tooth discovery provides clues to extinct, mysterious group of humans

history Reading level: orange

Scientists have found a child’s tooth from a prehistoric*, extinct type of human cousin called Denisovans.

The molar* is thought to have belonged to a girl probably aged three-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years old. The tooth hadn’t yet erupted, or broken through her gum.

It was found in a cave in Laos in Southeast Asia, nearly 4000km from where other Denisovan (pronounced den-eess-e-ven) remains* have been found.

Because Laos is humid* it’s difficult to get DNA* from the tooth. Scientists knew it was from a Denisovan from its enamel* coating and because it is short and has lots of wrinkles on its surface.

Studies of other objects (such as teeth of ancient animals including giant elephants) found in the same level of sediment* in the cave led scientists to believe the girl lived between 164,000 and 131,000 years ago.

Very little is known about Denisovan people. Before the Laos find, evidence of the Denisovan people was from just three teeth and a little piece of bone from a pinky finger found in a cave in Siberia in 2010 and a lower jaw found in Tibet. The teeth have been dated as between 195,000 and 52,000 years old and the jawbone as 160,000 years old.

Both these places are freezing, whereas* Laos has a tropical climate.

The Laos find shows these people could adapt* to a range of climates and that they lived across a larger area than previously known. The Laos cave is about 3800km from the Siberian cave.

The Laos tooth was found and studied by a team of Australian and international scientists. The results of their research are published in the journal Nature Communications.

MEET THE DENISOVANS

Denisovans are named after the Denisova cave where the first remains were found in Siberia, in Russia.

Like modern humans, they are part of the Homo genus. Genus is the level of scientific naming above species.

Three Homo species are known to have lived in the Denisova cave: Homo sapiens (modern humans), Homo neanderthalensis (Neanderthals, pronounced nee-anger-thals)) and Denisovans, which doesn’t yet have a scientific name. The three species have the common ancestor* called Homo erectus.

Denisovans lived at the same time as Neanderthals and were in the cave during the same time in history. Scientists know from DNA from a bone found in the Denisova cave that Neanderthals and Denisovans mated.

Scientists also know from studying modern humans’ DNA that all three species are related. There is Denisovan DNA that has been passed down through generations to some modern humans. Denisovans became extinct about 20,000 years ago.

IN THE COBRA CAVE

Locals call Tam Ngu Hao 2 cave where the tooth was found Cobra Cave.

The cave is in northeastern Laos in the Annamite mountains.

FAST FACTS

The tooth belonged to a Denisovan girl thought to be aged between three and eight years old

Denisovans are an extinct species related to modern humans and Neanderthals

Testing of animal teeth and sediment found around the molar helped scientists date it as between 164,000 and 131,000 years old

It was found in a cave in the Annamite mountains in northeastern Laos, in Southeast Asia

Before this tooth was found, the Denisovan species was only known from finds in Siberia and the Himalayas

GLOSSARY

prehistoric: before recorded history

before recorded history molar: a grinding tooth at the back of the mouth

a grinding tooth at the back of the mouth remains: a body or parts of a body after death

a body or parts of a body after death humid: warm and wet weather

warm and wet weather DNA: the carrier of genetic information in living things

the carrier of genetic information in living things enamel: hard shell of a tooth

hard shell of a tooth sediment: material that settles to the bottom of liquid

material that settles to the bottom of liquid fragment: small piece

small piece whereas: in comparison with the fact that

in comparison with the fact that adapt: change over time to suit the conditions

change over time to suit the conditions ancestor: a relation who lived a long time before

a relation who lived a long time before sedimentary: describing rock that has formed from sediment settling to the bottom of liquid

describing rock that has formed from sediment settling to the bottom of liquid evaporates: liquid that turns into a vapour; dries up

liquid that turns into a vapour; dries up artefacts: human-made items from history

