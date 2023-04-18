history Reading level: green

WHAT IS ANZAC DAY?

Anzac Day, on April 25 each year, is a national day of remembrance* for Australians and New Zealanders at home and around the world.

The day marks the anniversary of the first big military action by Australian and New Zealand soldiers in World War I on April 25, 1915.

WHAT DOES THE WORD ANZAC MEAN?

ANZAC is the acronym* formed from the first letters of the words Australian and New Zealand Army Corps*.

It was first written as “A & NZ Army Corps”, when Australian and New Zealand soldiers were grouped together in Egypt waiting to go to Gallipoli, in Turkey, to start fighting. The soldiers who fought at Gallipoli became known as ANZACs.

From 1917, soldiers who had fought at Gallipoli wore an “A” badge on their uniform.

When referring to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, it’s written as ANZAC (in capital letters), and mostly as Anzac (in lower case letters) for other things such as Anzac Day or Anzac biscuits.

WHERE IS GALLIPOLI? WHAT HAPPENED THERE?

Gallipoli is a narrow peninsula* of land in modern-day Turkey.

When Britain went to war in 1914, Australia went to war to support Britain as an ally*.

In 1915, Australian and New Zealand soldiers were part of the effort to seize the Gallipoli Peninsula from the Ottoman Empire (Turkey). The aim was to move across the land and eventually capture Constantinople (now Istanbul), the capital of the Ottoman Empire, which was an ally of Germany.

The Australian and New Zealand soldiers first landed on the beaches of Gallipoli at dawn on April 25, 1915, meeting strong resistance from the Ottoman Turkish soldiers. The fighting dragged on for eight months before the allies were evacuated from the peninsula.

Many soldiers of all nationalities involved in the fighting were killed at Gallipoli, including more than 8000 Australians. Many more were injured and all had endured terrible conditions, including extreme heat, strong wind, rain and snow, loud noises from weapons and the grief* of having people hurt or dying around them.

WHY DO WE STILL REMEMBER GALLIPOLI?

We remember Gallipoli to remember and honour the soldiers who fought and died or were injured there.

Although the goal of seizing Gallipoli and advancing towards Constantinople wasn’t achieved, the toughness and the bravery of the ANZACs became well known in Australia and New Zealand and around the world and helped give rise to what has become known as the “Anzac legend”.

Many people believe that the Anzac legend – sometimes talked about as meaning being hard working, tough, brave and fair and looking after your mates – is either something that defines us today, or that it is something we should remember, celebrate and aspire to.

WHEN WAS THE FIRST ANZAC DAY?

The first Anzac Day commemorations were held on April 25, 1916. There were services and marches by soldiers and nurses across Australia, a sports day in the Australian military camp in Egypt and a march by more than 2000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers through London. A London newspaper headline called the marching soldiers “the knights of Gallipoli”. For the remainder of World War I, Anzac Day was used as an opportunity to recruit more people into the armed forces.

In the 1920s, Anzac Day became a national day to remember the more than 60,000 Australians who died during World War I.

All the traditions of modern Anzac Day commemorations were in place by the 1930s.

Over time the day also commemorated those who served and died during World War II and, later, other military and peacekeeping operations.

HOW DO AUSTRALIANS USUALLY OBSERVE ANZAC DAY?

Australians attend commemorative services around Australia, at Gallipoli and elsewhere around the world at dawn, the time of the original landing. These are called Dawn Services.

Later on Anzac Day, former servicemen and servicewomen meet up and march through towns and cities. If a former serviceman or servicewoman is no longer alive, their family members sometimes march for them, wearing their medals of service.

WHAT HAPPENS AT A DAWN SERVICE?

At the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, ACT, the national Dawn Service begins with the traditional order of service, including the veteran’s* march, commemorative address, laying of wreaths, hymns*, the sounding of the Last Post, one minute’s silence, and the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia.

The bugle call called the Last Post signifies the end of a soldier’s day. It is sounded at Anzac Day services and also at military funerals to indicate that the soldier has gone to his final rest.

Most Dawn Services at other locations follow a similar format.

HOW WILL WE OBSERVE ANZAC DAY THIS YEAR?

Full scale Dawn Services and marches will be held around the nation on April 25, following several years of interruptions because of Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2021, Dawn Services and marches were allowed but crowd numbers were restricted so those participating could keep a safe distance apart. Those who attended many of the services also had to register beforehand.

In 2020, public services were cancelled and Australians were encouraged to pay their respects from home.

The RSL* suggested people walk outside their homes and stand in their yard or driveway as the sun came up and the Last Post was played during the Anzac Day Dawn Service.

GLOSSARY

remembrance: the action of remembering something, particularly people who have died

the action of remembering something, particularly people who have died military: armed forces such as army, navy and air force

armed forces such as army, navy and air force acronym: first letters from words in a phrase or title that make a new word

first letters from words in a phrase or title that make a new word Corps: a main group within an army

a main group within an army peninsula: narrow piece of land jutting out into surrounding water

narrow piece of land jutting out into surrounding water ally: person or group to work alongside for the same goal

person or group to work alongside for the same goal grief: emotional response to loss

emotional response to loss veteran: someone who has experienced something, especially a soldier who has been to war

someone who has experienced something, especially a soldier who has been to war hymns: religious songs

religious songs RSL: The Returned and Services League supports returned soldiers and their families

EXTRA READING

Mystery Aussie WWI soldiers identified

Diary of a Gallipoli ANZAC

Aussies want mass light salute on Anzac Day

Kids told to ‘just ask’ about war stories

Anzac Day marches get the green light from PM

QUICK QUIZ

What do the letters A.N.Z.A.C stand for? In what year did the Australian and New Zealand soldiers first land at Gallipoli? When was the first Anzac Day and what happened? Explain when the Last Post is played and what it signifies. What city and territory is the Australian War Memorial in?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What have you learnt?

There is a lot of information in this article about Anzac Day. How it began, when it was first celebrated what happens at the services and much more! Read through the article carefully looking for information that is new to you.

Write five pieces of information from this article, that you already knew about Anzac Day.

Write four pieces of information from the article, that you did not know before.

Write three questions related to Anzac Day that you would still like to find out about

Write two pieces of information related to Anzac Day that you know, that is not in this article.

Write one thing you will do this year to commemorate Anzac Day.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Humanities and Social Sciences – History, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

What does Anzac Day mean to you? Do you have a personal connection with someone who was involved in World War I (a grandparent or great grandparent)? Or know someone or of someone who was involved in another war? Is there someone you know who is in the defence forces now? Have you heard stories about the mateship and bravery of our soldiers? Or do you have another perspective? Look through some of the activities suggested by the Australian War Memorial that you can do from home this year.

Write a paragraph that explains how you feel about Anzac Day and what it means to you and why it is an important day for Australians and New Zealanders.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Humanities and Social Sciences – History, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper noun police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter. How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing? What are they? Can you sort them into their categories?