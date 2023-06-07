Biggest change to national public holiday in 70 years

humanities Reading level: green

As of this year, the Queen’s Birthday public holiday will be known as the King’s Birthday – a label that will most likely stick for the next two generations of monarchs at least.

The name change comes following the ascension* of King Charles III to the throne in September last year following the death of Australia’s longest reigning monarch*, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the King being born on November 14, 1948, most Australian states celebrate the monarch’s birthday as a public holiday on the second Monday of June, in line with British celebrations.

For South Australia, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, the ACT and the Northern Territory, this year’s King’s Birthday will be observed on June 12.

In Queensland, the public holiday falls on the first Monday of October, which this year will be October 2.

As Western Australia holds Western Australia Day on the first Monday of June, it celebrates the King’s Birthday in September in an effort to spread out its public holidays.

This year it will fall on Monday, September 25.

Excluding a legislative amendment* made to the states’ respective* Public Holidays Acts to change the name, in practice nothing else about the day should be different.

Most Australians have only ever known the public holiday as the Queen’s Birthday, with Queen Elizabeth II reigning as monarch for 70 years, taking the throne in 1952.

Following the death of her father King George VI, Elizabeth ascended to the throne at just 25 years of age, ruling until her death last year at the age of 96.

Charles, however, took the British throne at the age of 73 – the oldest monarch to ever do so.

The tradition of celebrating the sovereign’s birthday in June began with George II in 1748. He felt November, his actual birth month, was too cold for a celebratory parade.

During the reign of Edward VII, also born in November, the standardisation* of official summer birthday celebrations was implemented*.

Unlike other public holidays such as Good Friday and Boxing Day, most businesses will remain open, albeit some with reduced hours of operation*.

Although our Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has said he is a “lifelong republican” in an interview with media personality Piers Morgan, a referendum* to decide if Australia will become a republic* has not been announced, but forecasters* suggested that Australia’s decision not to put King Charles on the new $5 note was a sign that Australia had taken the first step on the road to becoming a republic*.

On November 6, 1999, Australians were asked to vote on whether Australia should become a republic with a president to be appointed to parliament replacing the Queen. The republic referendum at that time was defeated*. But the question hasn’t really gone away.

Since the Queen’s death last year, the debate* about whether Australia should become a republic has once again gained traction*.

