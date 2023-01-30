Body image activist Taryn Brumfitt named 2023 Australian of the Year

humanities Reading level: orange

Body image activist* and documentary maker Taryn Brumfitt isn’t wasting any time as the 2023 Australian of the Year.

Ms Brumfitt said she spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese within an hour of receiving the award to ask for a meeting.

The South Australian mother-of-four said her mission as Australian of the Year was to continue her work helping both adults and children have a better relationship with their bodies.

“I think we have a big problem in this country with how our kids are feelings about their bodies,” Ms Brumfitt said after the awards ceremony at the National Arboretum in Canberra on January 25.

“It’s a paediatric* health emergency … We’ve got to get this right.”

The 45-year-old has written books and released documentaries over the past decade in a campaign to spread self-acceptance and self-love which has reached more than 200 million people.

Mr Albanese presented four awards at the Australia Day-eve ceremony: Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Local Hero.

Human rights and social justice* campaigner* Tom Calma – an architect* of the Voice to Parliament – was crowned Senior Australian of the Year.

Professor Calma used his acceptance speech to strongly advocate* for a “yes” vote in this year’s Voice to Parliament referendum*.

“To all Australians tonight, I want to say the referendum is not a choice between improving people’s lives or amending the constitution, we can do both,” he said.

“Let’s do this together as we did in the 1967 referendum* and the bridge walks for reconciliation* in 2000. Walk with us, vote yes in the referendum.”

Socceroo Awer Mabil was named 2023 Young Australian of the Year for his not-for-profit organisation, Barefoot to Boots, which aims to achieve better health, education, policies and gender equality for refugees.

“I’ve been given an opportunity in such a beautiful country to be myself,” Mabil said via a video recording from Europe where he is on duty with the Socceroos.

“For me the most important thing is to help the next generation and also inspire them to be themselves and follow their dreams.”

Australia’s Local Hero is Amar Singh, who migrated to Australia as a 15 year old and later founded Turbans 4 Australia, a charity that runs community pantries and helps provide relief food in disaster zones.

“I wanted to play a role in bringing our communities together, make it a more harmonious* place. I wanted to help build bridges,” the Sydneysider said in accepting his award.

“You, too, can be part of the change, of the solution. Let’s make Australia a nation that welcomes and values people from all walks of life.”

A total of 32 people from each state and territory were finalists for the annual awards, traditionally handed out on the eve of Australia Day.

Ms Brumfitt follows wheelchair tennis champ and disability advocate Dylan Alcott who was the 2022 Australian of the Year.

GLOSSARY

activist: a person who campaigns to bring about political or social change

a person who campaigns to bring about political or social change paediatric: to do with the medical care of children

to do with the medical care of children social justice: to do with fairness in society, equality for all people

to do with fairness in society, equality for all people campaigner: a person who works in an organised and active way towards a goal

a person who works in an organised and active way towards a goal architect: someone involved in the design or creation of something

someone involved in the design or creation of something advocate: publicly recommend or support

publicly recommend or support referendum: a vote in which all people of a nation are asked to give their opinion on an important question. A referendum is the only way to change the Australian Constitution, which is the set of rules by which Australia is governed

a vote in which all people of a nation are asked to give their opinion on an important question. A referendum is the only way to change the Australian Constitution, which is the set of rules by which Australia is governed 1967 referendum: the vote Australians overwhelming supported to amend the Constitution to allow the Federal Government to make laws for Aboriginal people and count them in the population

the vote Australians overwhelming supported to amend the Constitution to allow the Federal Government to make laws for Aboriginal people and count them in the population reconciliation: formal effort to strengthen relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples

formal effort to strengthen relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples harmonious: friendly, peaceful and without any arguments

QUICK QUIZ

Who is the 2023 Australian of the Year? What is her mission? Who presented the Australian of the Year award? What does Professor Tom Calma want Australians to vote “yes” to? Who was named the 2023 Young Australian of the Year?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Positive Affirmations

The 2023 Australian of the Year, Taryn Brumfitt, is campaigning to promote self-acceptance and self-love of your body.

Write five positive statements about your body that you could stick on the mirror at home to remind yourself of how important it is to love the body and skin you were born in.

Try not to focus on how your body looks, but how a healthy and fit body can lead to a healthy mind and self-image. For example: Today I will respect my body by …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Think about someone you would nominate to be Australian of the Year.

Write who they are and what they’ve done to deserve this Australian Day honour?

Do you think this year’s winners are worthy recipients? State your reasons.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

A chat with the Australian of the Year

If you had the opportunity to talk to 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt, what five questions would you ask her?

Come up with five different questions. Challenge yourself to use different question stems (question opener words) to write your questions, and don’t forget to end with a question mark.