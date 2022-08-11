humanities Reading level: green

When we lose a person who has played a big part in influencing our lives – whether through their work in politics, science, sport, the arts, entertainment or something else – I like to pay tribute to their contribution and the difference they have made.

The death of someone is obviously a sad occasion, but it is also a chance to celebrate a life well lived.

This week Australia’s Olivia Newton-John lost her long battle with breast cancer at the age of 73 and what followed was a huge outpouring* of emotion and tributes from around the world. The singer, actress and fundraiser for cancer was universally admired and held in great affection, and so it was an obvious choice for me to pay tribute to her in my daily cartoon in the Herald Sun.

The question I ask myself when I look at creating a drawing to celebrate a life like hers is: “what is it I want to say about her?”

Olivia’s career was long and she had many hit songs. Then there were the movies Grease and Xanadu and the songs that came from them.

She was also as equally successful in her campaigning to raise awareness about breast cancer, after her own diagnosis, and the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne.

There are a lot of facets* to this gem of a woman, but I didn’t want the drawing to be over-complicated. It had to translate quickly and easily to the reader.

After watching the tributes and reading the many messages of condolence*, I decided to rely on my own instincts about the essential* qualities I thought she brought to the stage and screen: and that was the joy she gave people.

I thought I could show that in a simple caricature* drawing of a scene from arguably her most famous project, the movie Grease.

We all know the songs, even you students from a different generation would be familiar with the tunes, songs about teenage relationships, growing up, love and happiness.

It is the final scene in Grease when Sandy and Danny (Olivia and John Travolta) drive away into the distance together, happily ever after.

Surprisingly the car starts to climb into the sky. As it soars upwards, Sandy turns to look back and wave goodbye. The scene is almost ethereal*, like ascending* to the afterlife*, I thought.

But in that final farewell her smile is radiant*. That is how I remember ONJ, as she is known.

So I simply drew that moment, in my cartoon caricature style.

The drawing not only had to capture her likeness, but more importantly it had to capture the joy in her smile, that radiance and warmth that we all felt when we saw Olivia. The essence* of the person.

That is what I wanted my readers to experience when they opened the paper and saw my drawing the next morning. That magic.

