Dibber dobbers on the rise, Crime Stoppers data reveals

We might like to pride ourselves on being a country of mateship with an almost larrikin* approach to authority*, but new research shows we are becoming a nation of dobbers.

Data from Crime Stoppers, the national service for anonymously* reporting crimes and suspicious activities, shows Australians have increasingly dobbed in others to the police during the Covid-19 pandemic.

University of NSW law and justice Associate Professor Catherine Bond said that when the federal government declared a state of emergency in response to Covid, it was enthusiastically* policed by regular people.

Her research showed there were about 313,000 reports made to Crime Stoppers in 2019 before the pandemic took hold. That jumped to about 416,000 reports in 2020 and then spiked again to about 584,000 in 2021.

“During Covid lockdowns, when working from home came into force, people also couldn’t help but notice what their neighbours were up to,” Professor Bond said.

“There were all these new restrictions and people had a lot more time because they were working from home. They could see what their neighbours were doing much more than they usually would.”

The Crime Stoppers data showed 181,000 reports were made online and 235,000 by phone in 2020. In 2021, the number of online reports grew to 296,000 and phone call reports reached 288,000.

Professor Bond said some people felt a duty to report wrongdoers during the pandemic, in a similar way to a heightened* sense of duty felt during war time.

“People could be taking part in this behaviour because, like our ancestors in World War I, we think we’re doing the right thing and are taking the moral high ground*,” she said.

UNSW sociologist* Associate Professor Melanie White said the level of threat people felt at the time influenced decisions to dob.

“When we perceive* potential* harm to our wellbeing or to the wellbeing of those close to us, the question of whether to report wrongdoing or not comes into play,” she said.

Professor White said there were pros and cons* of dobbing. On the negative side, dobbing could undermine* trust within a community and make life hard for the dobber. On the positive side, it could bring about important changes in society.

“Dobbing can be an important mechanism* for social change by pushing values and norms in a new direction,” Professor White said.

GLOSSARY

larrikin: mischievous but good hearted

mischievous but good hearted authority: those who make and enforce rules and laws

those who make and enforce rules and laws anonymously: in a way that prevents someone from being identified by name

in a way that prevents someone from being identified by name enthusiastically: in a way that shows eagerness and enjoyment

in a way that shows eagerness and enjoyment policed: enforced, made sure people followed the rules and laws

enforced, made sure people followed the rules and laws heightened: increased

increased taking the moral high ground: behave in a way that is seen as right and proper while others do not

behave in a way that is seen as right and proper while others do not sociologist: an expert in human society and the way we behave and live in society

an expert in human society and the way we behave and live in society perceive: they way we notice and understand something

they way we notice and understand something potential: the possibility of something happening or developing

the possibility of something happening or developing pros and cons: advantages and disadvantages

advantages and disadvantages undermine: cause something to become weaker

cause something to become weaker mechanism: something that produces an effect or a purpose to be achieved

